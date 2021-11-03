Proper seniors housing is 'what this community needs': The Pas Manitoba Métis Federation V-P

Judy Mayer knows first-hand how badly affordable and adequate seniors housing is needed in The Pas and in the areas that surround the northwestern Manitoba town.

Mayer, who is the vice president of the Manitoba Métis Federation for The Pas region said on Tuesday after an announcement that new affordable housing would be coming to The Pas, that she knows of seniors in the area living in challenging and sometime dangerous conditions, and some who don’t even have access to water or heat.

“Sadly a lot of seniors are living in insufficient housing in the area,” Mayer said. “And no one should be living in those types of conditions, everyone deserves a safe place to live, and everyone deserves that dignity.”

Mayer said that in rural communities outside of The Pas she knows of even more difficult living conditions for some seniors, including some not having access to basic utilities.

“It’s appalling that there are seniors that don’t even have running water or heat, so they depend on wood, and they are hauling wood and hauling their water,” she said.

“And often if the husbands die they have to still continue hauling that water, so what is happening in the area is becomes a horrible situation for some people.”

It is for those reasons that Mayer said she was happy to see that a new affordable housing complex would be coming to The Pas, and she said she believes there will be a lot of demand for the units once the facility opens its doors.

“The senior housing is just so needed, so I am just beyond happy about this,” she said.

“It’s what this community needs.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun