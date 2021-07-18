A proper dog’s dinner: where to enjoy a feast with your pooch in the UK

The Dirty Onion, Belfast

This buzzing bar and restaurant has a popular dog menu featuring well-priced salmon, chicken and lamb dishes, plus desserts including liver brownies and a lactose-free frozen yoghurt specifically for dogs. There are also regular events, including barbecues, live music, and a doggy fair brimming with locally produced dog food, treats and accessories (thedirtyonion.com).

Tapas at Brindisa, Battersea

A dog’s stroll from Battersea Park, this London restaurant caters to canines with a discerning palette with its perritos dog menu, available 12-5pm. Dishes include arroz con pollo (bomba rice with chicken) and huevos rotos con bacon (broken eggs on potatoes and bacon) – all served up with a cosy blanket and a bowl of water (brindisakitchens.com).

Egerton House Hotel, Knightsbridge

If stylish tea is your desire, refined rovers can show off their impeccable table manners at this Knightsbridge hotel which offers a doggy afternoon tea. Served in the dining room, it includes a selection of treats, from chicken and beef meatloaf to homemade dog biscuits and ice-cream. There’s also a “dog-tini” that comes with a selection of canapés (doggy afternoon tea, £18 per pup and £40 per human, egertonhousehotel.com).

Dog House Blues Tearoom, Howth

Located in a seaside village 10 miles from Dublin city centre, this quirky eaterie is a pup paradise. While humans tuck into paninis, seafood or pizza from a wood-fire oven, canines can curl up on their own double bed. The place is even named “blue” in honour of the owners’ late German Shepherd (thedoghousehowth.com).

The Barking Bistro, Whitley Bay

As the name suggests, dogs are the guests of honour at this coastal coffee shop where treats include pupcakes, pupcorn, homemade biscuits, ice-cream and Bottom Sniffer doggy beer, while for humans, there is a selection of cakes, scones, sandwiches and hot drinks. You can also book the venue to celebrate your dog’s birthday (facebook.com/thebarkingbistro).

Shake Shack, Covent Garden

With a covered seating area in the piazza, the burger chain’s Covent Garden branch has its own “woof” section on the menu so your dog won’t get fomo. Highlights include “pooch-ini” – a sweet treat made from vanilla frozen custard, peanut butter sauce and red velvet dog biscuits (shakeshack.co.uk).

Indigo Café, Portrush

This small, friendly café serves everything from brownies and burgers to a vegan all-day breakfast for human customers, plus there’s a bowl of water and a tasty treat for doggy diners (facebook.com/indigocafeportrush).