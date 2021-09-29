Propel Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") announced today that it has filed a preliminary prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its common shares (the "Offering"). The number and price of the common shares to be sold have not yet been determined.

Canaccord Genuity and Scotiabank are acting as active joint bookrunners for the Offering.

The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the Offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. A copy of the preliminary prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the common shares until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The common shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the common shares may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Propel in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Propel

Propel is an innovative, online financial technology ("fintech") company, committed to credit inclusion by providing fair, fast and transparent access to credit with exceptional service using its proprietary online lending platform. Through its operating brands, MoneyKey and CreditFresh, Propel is focused on providing access to credit to the over 60 million underserved U.S. consumers who struggle to access credit from mainstream credit providers. Propel's revenue growth and profitability have accelerated significantly over the past two years as Propel has been able to facilitate access to credit for an increasing number of consumers, helping them move forward in their credit journeys.

