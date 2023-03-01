Propane-filled car flips over in Florida train derailment

·1 min read

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Officials in Florida are keeping a watchful eye on a train car carrying 30,000 gallons (113,562 liters) of propane that tipped over in a derailment along the Gulf Coast.

The freight train operated by Seminole Gulf Railway derailed Tuesday in an industrial area near Sarasota Bradenton International Airport, which is about 52 miles (82 kilometers) south of Tampa. Of the six cars that tipped over, five contained sheetrock, officials said.

Hazmat and fire crews responded to the scene and officials said no one was injured.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds told news outlets that another car containing propane did not tip over. He said it could take several days, and lots of heavy equipment, to get the train cars righted and the tracks fixed.

“We’ll be on the scene when they do upright it with all of our personnel and equipment ready to act in the event that something does go wrong,” Bounds said Tuesday night.

Bounds said there was no immediate threat to the public, but evacuations would be ordered if that changed. Crews were monitoring air quality in the vicinity.

Officials said the train was traveling south when the derailment occurred, and its cause was not immediately known. An investigation is underway.

This derailment follows one that happened Feb. 3 when 38 cars on a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, prompting the evacuation of about half of the town’s 4,000 residents. No one was injured or killed but the accident and its aftermath imperiled the entire village and nearby neighborhoods, resulting in an ongoing multi-governmental emergency response and lingering worries among villagers about long-term health impacts.

Latest Stories

  • I've tested 19 electric cars. There are 4 huge reasons you should consider buying one.

    Electric cars are quick, fun, and packed with cool features. Plus, charging can actually be more convenient than filling up on gas.

  • 2 hospitalized in crash involving General Lee car from ‘Dukes of Hazzard,’ officials say

    The General Lee car that crashed in Missouri was one of hundreds used in the show that aired from 1979 to 1985.

  • Hyundai was poised to become Tesla's top contender. Then the U.S. government blindsided it

    Hyundai's and Kia's popular new EVs are turning heads and sales were skyrocketing — until the Inflation Reduction Act took their customer rebates away.

  • Greek transport minister resigns over train crash; 36 dead

    TEMPE, Greece (AP) — Rescuers searched Wednesday through the burned-out wreckage of two trains that slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing at least 36 people and crumpling several carriages into twisted steel knots. Transport Minister Kostas Karamanlis resigned, saying he felt it was his “duty” to step down “as a basic indication of respect for the memory of the people who died so unfairly.” The cause of the crash near the Vale of Tempe, a river valley about 380 kilometers (235 mile

  • 'What a miracle': Horse rescued from rubble 21 days after devastating Turkey quake

    Rescue teams discovered a horse alive and well under the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Adiyaman 21 days following the devastating earthquakes that rattled the country.

  • 2024 Ford Mustang prices are revealed, from base to Dark Horse

    Ford has priced its 2024 Mustang ahead of its launch later this year. Expect to pay big bucks for a V8-powered model.

  • Search on for driver of vehicle that fell off bridge into Florida river, cops say

    Officials “believe this crash to be a fatality.”

  • Stellantis seeks 'solution' for shuttered Illinois Jeep plant, CEO says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Stellantis NV Chief Executive Carlos Tavares said the automaker is "looking for a solution" for an Illinois assembly plant scheduled to stop producing Jeep SUVs on Tuesday, but the high costs of producing electric vehicles there may make it hard to keep the plant open. "We need to find a solution for the fact that the technology that has been decided is 40% more expensive" than combustion vehicles, Tavares told reporters during a videoconference. The United Auto Workers union, which represents 2,300 workers at the plant, said Tuesday the decision to halt production at the factory with no future product in sight "will not stand."

  • FAA investigating close call involving JetBlue plane at Boston airport

    The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating another close call involving two jets at Boston Logan International Airport. The FAA said a Learjet took off from a runway without clearance from air traffic control while a JetBlue flight was preparing to land on an intersecting runway. The agency said air traffic control instructed the Learjet pilot to line up and wait on runway 9 while the JetBlue plane landed on an intersecting runway.

  • 107,000 vehicles recalled by Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz and BMW: Check latest car recalls

    Hyundai, Mercdes-Benz and BMW are recalling new model vehicles in the latest string of car recalls. Check affected cars here.

  • Arrest warrant issued for potential top NFL draft pick Jalen Carter for alleged role in fatal January car crash

    Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed when LeCroy's SUV crashed into telephone poles.

  • Medical helicopter with 5 aboard missing in Philippines

    A helicopter carrying five people, including a hospital patient and a nurse, went missing in a western Philippine province on Wednesday and an air and sea search has been launched, civil aviation officials said. The helicopter, carrying a pilot, the patient, two companions and a nurse, was flying to a hospital in Brooke's Point in Palawan from another town in the island province when it went missing, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said. All those aboard are Filipinos except for the nurse, who is American, said Eric Apolonio, the aviation agency's spokesperson, citing a report from a rescue coordination center.

  • Toyota rethinks long-term EV strategy, calls Tesla Y a 'work of art,' report says

    Toyota is taking a step back to re-evaluate its EVs built on the e-TNGA platform, which may delay some models but will ensure longer-term success.

  • A tour bus on fire shut down the Overseas Highway in the Florida Keys for three hours

    What we know so far.

  • Ohio Bus Driver Praised as 'Hero' After Saving Student From Passing Car

    A school bus driver in Ohio was praised as a hero after she saved a student from possibly getting hit by a car on February 23.Footage from Tecumseh Local Schools, a school district in New Carlisle, shows a school bus stopping to drop a student off. The driver notices an oncoming vehicle and intervenes to grab the student just as he is about to step out.“We are feeling very grateful this evening for the alertness and quick actions of one of our amazing bus drivers,” Tecumseh Local Schools said.“This woman is our family hero tonight as this was my nephew,” Amy Mendenhall commented below the post.The school district said their “hero bus driver” April Wise was personally congratulated by State Rep Bernard Willis, Clark County Commissioner Lowell McGlothin, and many others on Monday.The Ohio Department of Transportation said: “We’re beyond grateful to April Wise, Tecumseh Local Schools bus driver, for her dedicated service and instant reaction to keep a student safe from a passing car.” Credit: Tecumseh Local Schools via Storyful

  • Fact check: Team killed in plane crash was investigating Ohio metals plant explosion, not derailment

    CTEH spokesperson Denver Peacock said the team killed in a Feb. 22 plane crash was investigating a Cleveland-area explosion, not the train derailment.

  • Station master arrested for massive Greek train crash

    STORY: A local train station master has been arrested over the deadliest train crash to hit Greece in living memory. The man is denying any wrongdoing and has attributed the accident to a possible technical failure, according to government and police sources.The passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on on Tuesday night (February 28) outside the city of Larissa, killing dozens and wounding more.Many of the victims are thought to be university students on their way back from a long holiday weekend.Fire officials say the death toll is expected to rise further. The passenger train was carrying over 350 people and heading to the city of Thessaloniki, on the Aegean coast, according to Hellenic Train data. The government has declared three days of national mourning, with flags at half-mast. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the crash site on Wednesday (March 1). He's describing it as "an unspeakable tragedy" and the government will do everything in its power to make sure it never happens again. Greece's ageing railway system is in need of modernizing and many trains travel on single tracks.Rail signals and automatic control systems still need to be installed in many areas.

  • At least 36 dead, dozens more injured in Greek train derailment

    At least 36 people were killed and more than 80 others injured in a head-on collision between a freight train and a passenger train in Greece late Tuesday, officials said. The two trains were running toward each other on the same track and the force of the high-speed collision derailed multiple cars, with some bursting into flames, according to Greece's Hellenic Fire Service. About 350 people were on board the northbound passenger train, which was traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki, according to the Greek rail operator Hellenic Train.

  • Pete Buttigieg has become the GOP's favorite lightning rod for controversy. Why him?

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has become a lightning rod for controversy among the political right after a series of transit crises.

  • How Elon Musk has missed his targets on delivering affordable cars

    Musk said making an affordable car has been his "dream" since joining the company. While Tesla has jump-started the EV market by offering its premium Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, Musk has missed his targets to deliver electric vehicles attractively priced for the mass market. "We specialize in making the impossible merely late," he said at an event in February to celebrate the launch of Tesla's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto, California.