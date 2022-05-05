Use propane to create your 5-star outdoor retreat

Canadian Propane Association
·2 min read
Canadian Propane Association
Canadian Propane Association

The PROPANE Advantage for your home

Outdoor propane fireplaces have a low operating cost and can be connected to an existing large tank or a small portable tank. They produce soft and uniform radiant heat rather than intense and focused heat. And it is not necessary to clean the soot and remove the ashes.
OTTAWA, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Propane Association (CPA) reminds Canadians warmer temperatures and longer days mean more time gathering with family and friends outdoors. Low-emission propane can go just about anywhere to create a 5-star retreat right in your own backyard.

Grills, fire pits, lighting and patio heaters powered by propane can make your evenings cozy and warm. You can even jump in the pool much earlier with a propane-powered pool heater!

“Propane’s portability, versatility and efficiency can provide your family and friends with unparalleled outdoor home comfort,” says CPA President and CEO Shannon Watt. “Not only can you create an inviting, warm and safe oasis for your family and guests but you are also doing your part to lower your emissions.”

More and more Canadian homeowners are turning to propane for all their home energy needs – everything from high-efficiency furnaces to barbecues. Homeowners that switch from heating oil to propane reduce their GHG emissions by 38 per cent annually, save up to 45 per cent in electricity costs as well as lower their insurance rates.

“Switching to propane is a good return on investment while enjoying an updated space,” says Watt. “Propane allows us to do so much more than just barbecuing, and this trend of creating a 5-star retreat in your backyard is the perfect example.”

Check out the following pages on our website for more information: Propane Consumers Section, Barbecue Safety Tips for Propane Users, Patio Heater Guidelines, Propane Basics, and Everyday Safety Section.

About the Canadian Propane Association:

With over 400 members, the Canadian Propane Association (CPA) is the national association for a growing, multi-billion-dollar industry that impacts the livelihood of tens of thousands of Canadians. The CPA develops and produces industry training materials, offers an emergency response assistance plan to its members, and provides advocacy services for the propane industry. The CPA does not monitor or provide an analysis of propane prices or supply and cannot comment on individual businesses’ operations.

For more information, contact Tammy Hirsch, Sr. Director, Communications and Marketing at media@propane.ca or phone 587-349-5876.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ecc89d6f-c9d3-4a88-bd8b-f511518e9172


