Prop bets for the 2022 NFL Draft

Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab, calling in from vacation, go over the prop bets available for the 2022 NFL Draft (such as “Which QB will be drafted 1st?”,) how the lines are set for these bets (they’re guessing), how quickly the lines can move the week of the draft (and moved just this morning), and tell you where they would put their money if they were betting on the draft.

