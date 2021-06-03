Proofpoint Delivers Advanced Data Loss Prevention for Microsoft Teams

Becomes a certified Teams security and compliance partner for data loss prevention

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc., (NASDAQ: PFPT), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (Proofpoint CASB) is now a certified data loss prevention (DLP) partner for Microsoft Teams. Available as part of Proofpoint’s Information Protection platform, organizations worldwide can now ensure real-time data security and compliance while millions of users collaborate in Teams. This is Proofpoint’s third business-critical integration with Teams since launching its Content Capture and Enterprise Archiving integration in 2020 as part of Proofpoint’s Compliance platform.



“We are proud to be one of the first Microsoft Teams security and compliance partners across DLP, content capture, and archiving,” said Ryan Kalember, executive vice president of Cybersecurity Strategy for Proofpoint. “Teams compliance is a must-have for regulated and highly litigious industries, while Teams DLP is a must-have essential for all organizations as their users increasingly rely on the Teams platform to collaborate with sensitive information.”

Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (CASB) provides an additional option for DLP in Teams beyond the DLP capabilities in Microsoft 365. Proofpoint’s advanced DLP capabilities for Teams allows organizations to:

Apply DLP to Teams messages and shared files to safeguard regulated data and intellectual property and notify users when sensitive information is removed

Monitor confidential documents in Teams and across other cloud apps while applying Microsoft Information Protection sensitivity labels

Maintain compliance with data protection and residency laws including HIPAA, PCI DSS, and GDPR



“In today’s distributed work environment, Microsoft Teams enables employees to stay connected and productive,” said Hammad Rajjoub, Director, Product Marketing, Microsoft Compliance Ecosystem at Microsoft Corp. “The integrations with Proofpoint help ensure that our joint customers can address security and compliance needs while enabling employees to work from anywhere.”

Proofpoint CASB is part of the organization’s Information Protection platform, which delivers a unique people-centric approach to stopping data loss across email, cloud apps, and endpoints. With coverage across all DLP channels using a common data classification framework, Proofpoint Information Protection combines content, behavior, and threat-based telemetry with sophisticated analytics. Security teams worldwide rely on Proofpoint to address the full spectrum of data loss scenarios across malicious, negligent, and compromised users. Its unified alerts also help users better prioritize warnings, respond faster, and achieve a shorter time to value.

In addition, customers can soon find Proofpoint Content Capture and Enterprise Archive on Microsoft AppSource.

For more information on Proofpoint Cloud App Security Broker (CASB) for Teams, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/blog/information-protection/proofpoint-introduces-advanced-dlp-microsoft-teams. To learn more about Proofpoint Information Protection, please visit: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/products/information-protection.

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFPT) is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including more than half of the Fortune 1000, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

