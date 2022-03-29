ProntoForms Expands Laptop and Desktop Capabilities with the Release of ProntoForms for macOS

ProntoForms Corporation
·3 min read
ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms Corporation

New release bolsters ProntoForms’ strong native app user experiences to new groups of Apple devices

OTTAWA, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProntoForms Corporation (TSXV: PFM), the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams, is pleased to announce the general availability of a new client app for the macOS® operating system software, now available on the macOS App Store® online store.

Native apps that bridge gaps at the edge of the organization

ProntoForms has always been a mobile-first and offline-first solution, built for field teams. For ProntoForms, this has always meant a clear focus on familiar, intuitive experiences for mobile phones and tablets. However, our customers have also made it clear that functionality on laptops and at the desk are also an important part of the toolset for field teams to enable productivity at the edge of the organization. Workflows that empower collaboration across multiple experts in the field and in the office are made possible by capabilities like ProntoForms Teamwork combined with the ability to contribute from any mobile or desktop device. Expanding support to macOS increases the ability to implement approval workflows and ProntoForms Teamwork using a wider range of existing and newly deployed devices.

For some field technicians, the use of proprietary software that only runs on laptops is strictly required for compliance. The ability to use ProntoForms on these devices is key for a great user experience, an integrated solution, and overall productivity.

"We're committed to providing excellent end user experiences for our field workflows and this recent update is an expansion of that," said Glenn Chenier, Chief Product Officer at ProntoForms. "ProntoForms for macOS supports older Intel-based Mac® computers as well as the exciting line of new devices running the impressive M-series chips. Our dedication to Apples native development technologies has allowed us to take advantage of the convergence between IOS and macOS and to bring more value to customers. We're excited to leverage this strength in native development to bring more laptop and desktop users into both new and existing use cases."

About ProntoForms Corporation
ProntoForms is the global leader in no-code app development platforms for field teams. The Company's platform enables organizations to rapidly develop custom mobile apps with context and intelligence, empowering field teams to reliably complete complex work more effectively and safely.

The Company’s subscribers harness the intuitive, secure, and scalable solution to improve asset uptime and CSAT, while also reducing compliance incidents and work stoppages. The Company is based in Ottawa, Canada, and trades on the TSXV under the symbol PFM. ProntoForms is the registered trademark of ProntoForms Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ProntoForms Corporation.

For additional information, please contact:

Alvaro Pombo
Chief Executive Officer
ProntoForms Corporation
613.599.8288 ext. 1111
apombo@prontoforms.com

Babak Pedram
Investor Relations
Virtus Advisory Group Inc.
416-644-5081
bpedram@virtusadvisory.com

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. For example, statements about the Company's future growth or value are forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Apple, App Store, Mac, and macOS are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions. IOS is a trademark of Cisco, registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Soccer fans, get ready to celebrate. Canada could clinch a World Cup berth at home Sunday

    UPDATE: The Canadian men won qualification to the 2022 World Cup, hammering an outmatched Jamaican side 4-0 on a frigid day at BMO Field. Here's a look at how fans reacted to the win. Jim Crawford says he remembers how surreal it was to be at the 1986 FIFA World Cup — the last time Canada's men's national team made an appearance in soccer's biggest show. Crawford travelled to Mexico that year to watch the team, which lost all its group stage games and didn't even score a goal. But the overmatche

  • Ehlers scores 21 seconds into OT, Jets edge Blue Jackets 4-3

    WINNIPEG — Nikolaj Ehlers scored on a breakaway just 21 seconds into overtime, giving the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. Kyle Connor, who extended his points streak to 10 games, sprang Ehlers for the solo chance. Columbus forward Oliver Bjorkstrand forced extra time with a power-play goal with 14 seconds left on the clock after Winnipeg defenceman Josh Morrissey was handed a controversial slashing penalty. Brendan Gaunce and Adam Boqvist also scored f

  • Pascal Siakam goes into superstar mode as Raptors earn crucial win over Cavaliers

    Pascal Siakam delivered a superstar performance in a game where the Raptors needed it.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT as Wild beat Blue Jackets 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored on a give-and-go 1:24 into overtime and the Minnesota Wild recovered to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 and provide Marc-Andre Fleury with a victory in his Minnesota debut Saturday night. Fleury, the three-time Stanley Cup winner who has the fourth-most playoff wins in NHL history, stopped 23 shots for Minnesota, which won its fifth straight game. Kirill Kaprizov scored twice, including a tying goal with 1:03 left in the third period to put the gam

  • Raptors vs. Pacers game suspended, Scotiabank Arena evacuated due to fire

    The Raptors led the Pacers 66-38 when a small fire in one of the arena speakers prompted the whole building to be evacuated.

  • Blouin caps podium-filled slopestyle World Cup season with silver in Switzerland

    Quebec City snowboarder Laurie Blouin made it three medals in as many slopestyle World Cup competitions this season, picking up silver at the final event on Sunday in Silvaplana, Switzerland. She scored 90.20 points on her second attempt, placing second to Austria's Anna Gasser (95.40) and in front of Kokomo Murase (87.20) of Japan. Blouin also finished second in the World Cup standings. Three weeks ago, Blouin won slopestyle in Bakuriani, Georgia, after earning bronze at the Snow Rodeo World Cu

  • Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker arrested on DUI charge in Florida

    Pete Walker was reportedly driving at 82 mph in a 45-mph zone.

  • Giroux, Chiarot pick up points for Panthers as Florida tops Montreal Canadiens 4-3

    MONTREAL — Claude Giroux and Ben Chiarot both picked up their first points as members of the Florida Panthers in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday. Aleksander Barkov, Mason Marchment, Anthony Duclair and Sam Reinhart scored for the Panthers (43-14-6). Jonathan Huberdeau and Giroux each picked up two assists, and Chiarot added a single helper. Nick Suzuki, Jake Evans and Paul Byron scored for the Canadiens (17-37-10). Spencer Knight made 28 saves for Florida and Montreal's Jake Al

  • Point's OT goal lifts Lightning past Red Wings 2-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Brayden Point scored a power-play goal at 2:28 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning snapped a three-game losing streak with a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday. Point scored on a rebound of Steven Stamkos' shot. Stamkos scored a third-period, power-play goal for the Lightning, while Anthony Cirelli assisted on both goals. Brian Elliott, who was making his first start since March 12 and just his fifth since Dec. 31, stopped 26 shots. Oskar Sundqvist scored the Red W

  • Mi'kmaw athlete says wheelchair basketball is a way to keep being herself

    Desiree Isaac-Pictou grew up surrounded by sports in Eel River Bar First Nation, Ugpi'ganjig, about 297 kilometres north of Moncton, N.B. The 22-year-old says she loved competing in volleyball and basketball, and competed in the North American Indigenous Games twice. But an accident in August 2020 that resulted in both her legs being amputated threatened her athletic career. A couple of months after her accident, Isaac-Pictou reached out to Parasport New Brunswick to see if she could still compe

  • Is VanVleet's lingering knee issue a cause for concern?

    The Toronto Raptors point guard is clearly not himself as he’s struggling with a knee injury. Imman Adan and Sandra Appiah discuss his recent performance and how far Toronto can go this season with VanVleet not producing in his typical fashion. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • 2022 Blue Jays will be worth the price of admission

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. said it best when he stated that last year was the trailer for the Toronto Blue Jays and this year will be the movie. With a loaded hitting lineup and real depth on the mound, the Blue Jays are a true contender in 2022.&nbsp;

  • Canada's Reece Howden successfully defends Red Bull SuperSkicross title

    Canada's Reece Howden won the Red Bull SuperSkicross men's event in Andermatt, Switzerland on Saturday for the second straight year. The 23-year-old from Cultus Lake, B.C., had a good start and was able to hold off a charge from world champion Alex Fiva — finishing 0.30 seconds ahead of the Swiss skier. Switzerland's Jonas Lenherr completed the podium in third. Fellow Canadians Brady Leman and Christopher Delbosco finished ninth and 14th, respectively. "It was tough. With the track build this ye

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Dadonov scores in OT to lift Vegas past Chicago 5-4

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored in overtime and the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 Saturday. The Golden Knights trailed 3-0 entering the third but got goals from Chandler Stephenson, William Karlsson, Jack Eichel and Alex Pietrangelo. Dadonov then scored for the second time in two games since returning to Vegas' roster after the NHL negated a trade that sent him to Anaheim because of his no-trade clause. It was Ve

  • Canada Soccer condemns 'disgusting' racial abuse toward Kaye after loss to Costa Rica

    Kaye was sent off in the 34th minute after fouling Costa Rica’s Johan Venegas while already on a yellow card, which prompted multiple offensive posts online.

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Acadia switches gears to host University Cup tournament on home ice

    It's a little later than usual and at a different venue than originally planned, but Acadia University is all set to host the University Cup men's hockey nationals in Wolfville, N.S., this week. The 2021-22 university hockey season had a COVID shutdown that lasted two months. It caused teams to halt play., USports, the national governing body, pushed back many national tournaments by two weeks, including the University Cup. The event was slated to be held at Scotiabank Centre in Halifax. But the

  • Musqueam artist "excited" about collaboration with Canucks on new warmup jersey

    Musqueam and Tsimshian artist Chase Gray says it was really hard to keep his latest project a secret. That project was a collaboration with the Vancouver Canucks on a new warmup jersey the team is set to wear on March 30 before their game against the St. Louis Blues. "I've never really had something so big happen and I'm just excited about it," Gray said. Gray, who designed the 2022 Canucks First Nations Night warmup jersey, says the design was inspired by traditional Coast Salish art. "I think

  • Canada's World Cup berth temporarily on hold after loss to Costa Rica

    Canada's World Cup clinching party will have to wait a little longer.