Proms and the ENO at Printworks London, review: an overawing evening with an extraordinary crowd

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo performs at London's Printworks - Mark Allan

Anthony Roth Costanzo is the super-cool, multi-talented and dauntlessly adventurous American countertenor who has scored great success at Glyndebourne in Handel’s Rinaldo and at English National Opera in Philip Glass’s Akhnaten (in which he managed to maintain perfect poise while exhibiting himself stark naked). For this exceptional Prom, he has curated a 75-minute succession of arias by these two composers, from whom he claims so much of his artistic identity has developed. “Handel defined me; Philip Glass changed me,” he writes in a programme essay.

The principle of repetition is what links them, he continues: Handel, through his use of the baroque da capo structure, in which the opening thematic material returns with ornaments and variation after a contrasting middle section; Glass, in his obsession with short phrases that flow like the pulsing waves of a steady heart monitor, intensifying in the slow-burn manner of transcendental Asian music.

But this wasn’t a recital so much as an “immersive experience”, unfolding in the massive nave of a disused printworks near Canary Wharf and combining elements of other art forms in a baroque feast of the senses that left one feeling awed but also bloated: a case in which less matter would have yielded more art.

It was all very queer. Escorted by a solemnly silent praetorian guard carrying Jedi lightsabers, Roth Costanzo, heavily amplified, processed through the crowd clad in a vast tent of a layered gown confected by Prada’s head honcho Raf Simons. Meanwhile, dancers on platforms gyrated to Justin Peck’s clumsy choreography as variously authored video - resonant with images of everything from AI, gender fluidity and gangsta walking to Arthurian knights, cavorting puppies and sado-masochism - was projected onto the walls. Behind a white screen the artist Glenn Brown created a live drawing, presumably inspired in the moment by the music he was hearing. At intervals, sound artist Jason Singh made subaqueous noises into a microphone.

If you could concentrate on him through this melee for more than a few seconds, Roth Costanzo delivered exquisitely melancholy Handel arias such as “Pena tiranna”, “Stille amare” and “Lascia ch’io pianga”, as well as the premiere of Glass’s setting of verses from Cymbeline and extracts from other of his operas – all couched in his familiar style of hypnotically ululating minimalism, and stalwartly accompanied by English National Opera’s orchestra conducted by Karen Kamensek. Roth Costanzo was in excellent voice, his singing sturdily articulated and secure if less than ideally beautiful in timbre. James Bonas was credited as stage director, but I assume that this was Roth Costanzo’s overall conception.

Perhaps the most astonishing thing about the occasion, however, was its audience. Who were all these people? With mainstream Promenaders packed into the Albert Hall to hear the Berlin Philharmonic, a completely different public of what seemed like thousands of Gen Zers, hipsters and alternative-culture followers rolled up at the Printworks for this bizarre affair. I’d like to know precisely what lured them there: Roth Costanzo, Handel, Philip Glass, the chic design team or a warehouse venue best known for its club nights? And how can currently half-empty venues such as the Coliseum or the South Bank Centre entice them back?