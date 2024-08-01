Promotion to Premiership is back – these four clubs are gunning for it

Semesa Rokoduguni has returned to England to join Doncaster's challenge to reach the top tier - PA/David Davies

While clubs have, technically, been allowed to come up to the Premiership over the past two seasons, provided they meet the pesky minimum standards criteria, 2024-25 looks more promising as far as promotion and relegation are concerned.

There has been a tweak to the requirements for reaching the top tier, with clubs now given four years to work up to a stadium capacity of 10,000. Should they produce viable plans and finish top of the table, the Championship winners will face the bottom-placed Premiership side in a two-legged play-off that is sure to be nerve-shredding.

As 12 teams, including new boys Chinnor, prepare for a significant season, here are the four leading contenders to make the leap.

Cornish Pirates

Last season: 2nd

Joint head coaches: Alan Paver and Gavin Cattle

Key player: Alex Everett (back row)

At the start of May, Sir Dicky Evans, majority shareholder and life president of Pirates, disclosed that club contracts for the coming season contained a break clause that could be activated in January 2025 subject to further funding.

Gavin Cattle, whose affiliation to Pirates stretches back to 2004 across two stints, describes the situation as “pretty positive”, with slightly relaxed stadium criteria offering greater clarity to investors.

“We’re optimistic about this season,” he says. “Last season, we finished second but probably exceeded expectations. We have a similar calibre of squad this year.

“Off the field, there is a little bit of stuff to work out and a little bit of grey around funding and pieces that haven’t been confirmed yet. At least now there is a credible way of putting those stepping stones in place, which is what we’ve been working out as a club.”

On the pitch, solidifying the front five is the priority. Pirates have signed James French, a tighthead prop previously of Munster and Ulster, and lock Charlie Rice from Bristol Bears. Loosehead prop Bill Keast will be loaned from Exeter Chiefs. Hugh Bokenham, an Australia age-grade international, will be a second-row “talisman” as well.

Dan Hiscocks and Cam Jones are a pair of new scrum-halves, described by Cattle as “chomping at the bit”, who have joined established backs such as Joe Elderkin, Bruce Houston and Matt McNab.

Ealing Trailfinders visit Mennaye Field in round two on September 27, with Coventry trekking to Penzance for round eight in mid-December. Those two dates already look rather important.

Coventry

Last season: 3rd

Head coach: Alex Rae

Key player: Aaron Hinkley (back row)

Steady, sustainable progress has been the aim for Coventry over recent years. After finishing third in successive Championship campaigns, top two will be their target.

Alex Rae believes that the change to minimum standards criteria “doesn’t make perfect sense” and could still be “incredibly tough” to meet, yet has noticed a buzz around his squad since they returned for pre-season.

“You’ve got players suddenly asking questions over what the club wants to do,” says the 38-year-old, Coventry’s head coach since 2022. “It certainly feels like there’s a real chance for a team to have a genuine attempt at promotion.”

Could that be Coventry, last at the top table in 1987-88, when they were relegated from Courage League National Division One?

“I think our momentum has snowballed a bit,” Rae adds. “At games, you can sense the connection between players and supporters. Ealing obviously did really well last year, winning the league, but we weren’t a million miles off.”

As with most clubs, Coventry must manage a considerable turnover of personnel. They have 13 new players and have lost influential figures such as classy scrum-half Will Chudley, who has retired.

Rae explains that his strategy has been to support experienced figures like Matt Kvesic with youngsters that are “hungry and maybe a little bit unknown”. The story of fly-half Pat Pellegrini, picked up from Sevenoaks in the fifth tier before he went to a World Cup with Tonga, is emblematic.

Coventry's Pat Pellegrini in action for Tonga at the World Cup - Getty Images

Generally, Coventry attract recruits who have “come from National One or University, looking for an opportunity to kick on and buy into something”. Charlie Robson, a prolific try-scorer for Rams last season, fits that mould.

Aaron Hinkley, the former England Under-20 flanker who moved between Gloucester, Exeter Chiefs and Northampton Saints, is back in the West Midlands after a loan spell at Coventry for 2021-22. Rae says the 25-year-old has “trained the house down”.

Daf-Rhys Tiueti, a powerful centre, has arrived from Nottingham as well. Tiueti’s father, Dave, was another Tonga international to represent Coventry. Helped by the artificial surface at Butts Park, Rae’s team registered 15 four-try bonus points from their 20 league games last term. If they do win out this season, it will be an entertaining spectacle.

“We want to be tough to beat, first and foremost, but we also play a fast game without too much structure,” Rae says. “We score a lot of tries when we get that right and we don’t want robots. We want people who express themselves.”

Doncaster Knights

Last season: 6th

Consultant director of rugby: Sir Ian McGeechan

Head coach: Joe Ford

Key player: Semesa Rokoduguni (wing)

There has been a common thread to the calls that Joe Ford has fielded this summer. “I’ve had a lot of people ringing up saying: ‘God, you’re spending some money,’” he laughs. “Believe it or not, we’re just under last year’s budget at the moment.”

Ford explains that Doncaster will add “a couple more” loanees and have leant on contacts to bring in bigger names. Semesa Rokoduguni has returned to these shores, via two seasons at Montauban, because of his links with the British Army.

George and Mike Ford were Bath colleagues of the Fiji-born England international. Joe consulted them prior to finalising the move. “Neither of them batted an eye-lid. They said to sign him, because he was close to the best winger they have ever worked with.”

Rokoduguni turns 37 in August, but is a “fitness freak” who has impressed new Doncaster colleagues by “killing it” in CrossFit sessions over pre-season and winning a kicking competition. “A lot of our players want to get to the Premiership and beyond and it was an eye-opener for them all, really,” Ford adds. “Roko’s known for his running but he can still kick out of hand to a really high level.”

Logovi’i Mulipola and Joe Jones are two gnarly front-row recruits, with Zach Kerr and George Wacokecoke arriving from Newcastle Falcons to bolster the back-line options. Fred Davies, the former Bristol Bears hooker, is another addition looking for game-time. Taniela Ramasibana, a skilful and sizeable back-five forward from Fiji, has excited coaches since joining from Perpignan.

With back-rower Harry Wilson signed by Saracens, scrum-half Alex Dolly – brother of Nic – is among the returnees. Sixth in the past two Championship campaigns, Doncaster were behind Bedford Blues and Hartpury as well as Ealing, Pirates and Coventry last season.

Knights were eligible for promotion and, following the criteria tweaks for this term, Ford hopes that as many clubs as possible apply to “show that the Championship is serious”. While aware of the challenge ahead, he knows that success is possible if the squad gels.

“We’ve a lot of work to do because, as it stands, we’re the sixth-best team in the competition,” Ford says. “But we’re going to give it a good go. We don’t want to bring all these players in and finish sixth.”

Ealing Trailfinders

Last season: 1st

Director of rugby: Ben Ward

Key player: Biyi Alo (tighthead prop)

Cautious optimism would probably cover the sentiment at Ealing, who are understood to be confident that they now meet the agreed requirements for promotion to the Premiership.

Biyi Alo is a force at tighthead prop and Lloyd Williams, the 32-cap Wales scrum-half, should have a sharper understanding of attacking systems in his second season. The latter, now 34, kicks off both feet and is a robust defender.

There are high hopes for Sean Lonsdale, a versatile and athletic back-five forward who calls line-outs. He has joined Ealing from Dragons after coming through at Exeter Chiefs. Francis Moore, a burly outside centre, was previously with Saracens and has intriguing potential.

Having landed the title in 2022, Ealing were pipped by Jersey in 2023. The response was strong and they ended up seven points clear last season, winning 16 of 20 league matches.

As well as solidifying infrastructure off the pitch, they are future-proofing the squad. Lefty Zigiriadis, a product of the Trailfinders Academy at Brunel University, was loaned to Cornish Pirates last season. The loosehead prop ended up in the Championship team of the year, edging out Will Goodrick-Clarke. Now the latter has moved from Ealing to Exeter, Zigiriadis will hope to make his mark at his parent club.

Janeiro Wakeham, a towering presence at 6ft 10in, has joined from Stade Français this summer, too. Ben Ward believes the lock can become “a real difference-maker” in time.