Promoter Cameron Dunkin talks about his growing roster of exciting boxers

There’s a refreshing singularity to Cameron Dunkin. A boxing stalwart approaching four decades of toil and triumph, the man who has held the careers of Danny Romero, Johnny Tapia, Kelly Pavlik and Timothy Bradley in his hands seldom wants to talk about himself. That’s a rare scenario for a boxing writer to encounter when conversing with an interview subject, but perhaps selflessness is the most obvious characteristic of Dunkin’s approach to management ­— putting the multiple needs of his fighters before his own.

For the time being however, Dunkin is done with being a manager. It has been a rigorous exercise that has frustrated him greatly, but despite boxing threatening to eat away at his remaining enthusiasm, Dunkin has other plans within the sport. Streetwise enough to know his value, and that of his young stable, Dunkin, aided by a number of trusted contacts he has amassed throughout the years, is now in the promotional business.

“I’ve got to be with these guys all the way through,” declares Dunkin, expressing words that suggest a dictatorship, but using a tone that demonstrates he cares for his fighters like they were his own children.

Dunkin is the head of the family mapping out the lives of his adolescent boxers like a control-hungry father, and although his pugilistic offspring could rebel and chart their own route, the veteran’s tried-and-tested expertise in creating champions suggests the latest roster of waifs will listen to his every instruction.

“There are lots of world champions between them and I want to be with them from beginning to end,” Dunkin says. “Promoting allows me to do that. You can manage a guy for so long and sooner or later he outgrows you and doesn’t need you anymore. None of these fighters remember the early days of their careers when it was me paying money to get them exposure on big shows, so they could build their records and climb the rankings. Once they get there, they listen to others and all of a sudden they don’t need a manager. When Tim Bradley let me go then that was it for me and I decided I had to do something about it.”

Using a number of associates, most notably Victory Promotions, Dunkin’s latest revolution is gaining steady momentum, with his vast number of his acquisitions receiving regular action and impressing the small audiences to which they perform. With a number of his starlets attempting to gatecrash governing body rankings, Dunkin is eager to expand his relationships within the boxing community as he looks to co-promote the leaders of his hunting pack alongside the giants of the new world he now inhabits.

“There are opportunities out there for me because people know about my reputation and they know that when I say a kid is going to win a world title then he’ll go on and win a world title,” Dunkin says. “I’ve been right almost every time about fighters going on to be world champions and these are predictions that I have made watching them as teenagers in the amateurs. I’ve got a great relationship with the likes of Al Haymon, and there are people at Top Rank who I admire so much, so the chance to work with one of these big promotional franchises is what I’m looking to do. Eddie Hearn would be great too. He’s got a lot going on over here that I like the look of, but he doesn’t want to take my call for some reason. Maybe I’ll try him again after I’ve spoken to you.”

Leaping over hurdles most impressively for Dunkin is powerful 21-year-old Jaron Ennis. The Pennsylvania puncher with 19 stoppages from 21 outings has been a revelation since turning professional in 2016. Kept busy on small-scale events, Ennis broke through the glass ceiling with a two-round mauling of Mike Arnatious, a respectable slugger who had extended Chris Algieri and Josesito Lopez in losing efforts, but the latter’s stellar reputation as a durable pug didn’t wash with the rising welterweight, who displayed a brutal precision to force the stoppage. That win was followed by another early finish against the previously unbeaten Armando Alvarez, a fight screened on Showtime as part of their ShoBox series. Dunkin believes it is only a matter of time before Ennis embarks on a one-man stampede throughout the 147-pound division.

“Jaron Ennis is going all the way to the top and he’s going to do it pretty soon too,” he vows. “There’s a couple of guys already at the top who are just that bit more rounded at the moment, but at the age of 21, someone who’s not even fully developed, you’re looking at a kid who has it all before he’s even become a man. At 21, I don’t think I’ve seen anybody look as good as Jaron does at that age and I knew what I was signing when I first saw him as an amateur. He was doing things then, setting traps and producing counters that you don’t even see from guys with 30 and 40 fights on their record. This is the one who can be a really big star.”

It’s around 6.20 a.m. in Las Vegas. A God-fearing family man who has resided in the City of Sin since 1993 — a necessary relocation due to his new career — Dunkin is far too excitable for a man who has been awake for less than half an hour.

Cameron, now very much sporting his promotional mask, remains eager to keep our talk centered on other blossoming stars from his stable.

“Brandun Lee, remember that name too,” he adds. “A Korean kid with a good brain and boy, can he fight. Nineteen years of age with only 12 fights and he’s dominating fighters with power and strength. A really mature guy and he’s someone who is going to get the exposure that he deserves in the next few fights. I’m in this business to make world champions. I wasted far too much time many years ago when I was still finding my way in this sport, with fighters who I thought were going to the top of the world when in reality they weren’t going to make it out of the neighborhood they lived in. Each mistake from myself, and there were many, became an experience and now if you put me in a tournament full of fighters all chasing the same goal, I’m the person who will pick out the one who’ll reach theirs first. Brandun and Jaron, two amazing young gentlemen, are two who will go all the way.”

With Dunkin exceedingly vocal when assessing the aspirations of his fighters currently serving their professional apprenticeship, it’s a boxer yet to dance for dollars who effortlessly elicits the giddiness from Dunkin’s voice. David Stevens, an 18-year-old amateur from Reading, Pennsylvania, inked a deal with Dunkin in the days before our detailed conversation.

“He’s got it all — the best young fighter in the country and possibly the world and I’ve signed him,” roared Dunkin at a volume loud enough to wake his family and neighbors. “He looks like Mike Tyson. Fights like him too and if you ask anyone involved in the USA amateur set-up who’s the best fighter, then they’ll tell you it’s David. His pro debut is a few weeks away and he’s going to be kept busy. Wait until you get your eyes on him because he’s not going to be someone who gets to 10-0 or 20-0 before people take notice. From the moment he makes his professional debut, people are going to know who he is. I can guarantee you that.”

With Dunkin’s glistening reputation as a unique talent-spotter showing no signs of deteriorating, his ability to recognize such talents, often in boxing’s forgotten cities hundreds of miles from fight hotbeds such as New York and Las Vegas in both distance and stature, is quite an attribute. The go-to man for many leading promotional outfits at different stages of his life, Dunkin tells me his criteria for identifying teenage hopefuls as future world champions.

“They’ve got to punch. Look at my track record and tell me who wasn’t a puncher. You’ll struggle. Ninety-five per cent of the guys I sign to either manage or promote are punchers,” he says. “Kelly Pavlik, Nonito Donaire, Terence Crawford, the list is long and when you’ve got a puncher then you get the people in more often than not. You can take a guy’s punch and add so much more to it, but when someone doesn’t have the pop then you’re going to spend a lot of time working on the other stuff. Secondly, I’ve got to hear belief in the people I’m speaking to. If they don’t believe in themselves, then how can I believe in them? Some of the best fighters I ever signed knew from early on what they wanted and they went all out to get it. Sometimes you can feel their hunger in the very first conversation. Diego Corrales was that guy. He wanted it so bad and you could tell just from listening to him.”

A prisoner without the possibility of parole housed behind boxing’s unbreakable bars, Dunkin’s disciplined daily schedule ensures that our talk is approaching its end.

Although I’m bestowed with the honor of being the first call of Dunkin’s day, within moments of our conference ceasing, I’m almost certain that his phone will buzz yet again as the strenuous task of keeping so many people active, employed and happy will take over his day, and the next day, and the next day. Dunkin wouldn’t have it any other way.