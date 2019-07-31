Promoted: Why Monza is a must-visit for F1 fans

Just under an hour away from the high culture of Milan, Monza offers the chance to support Alfa Romeo driver in front of his home fans, comfortably the most passionate of F1's fanbase.

With the package including an Alfa Romeo T-shirt, a Monza cap, a flag and a lanyard, you can fit right in with the Tifosi for the price of €199 getting you a three-day ticket and the full Italian Grand Prix experience.

Motorsport.com

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Motorsport.com

Best of all, the Alfa Romeo Monza experience offers grandstand seats at the Parabolica, meaning you can see F1 cars storm past at over 186mph and Friday offers the perfect chance to wander the outskirts of the track and take in close-up views of the cars at corners such as Lesmos and the Ascari chicane.

Once you've returned to your grandstand seat on Saturday and Sunday, those taking up the Alfa experience will be well poised to join the mad Tifosi rush to celebrate the podium finish and create some hostility for the 'enemy' in a truly unforgettable experience.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing

Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Racing Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

Mark Sutton / Sutton Images

But before all that, it's worth considering your options to make your Italian Grand Prix experience all the more special. Monza's proximity to Monza is perfect for the convenience of flying, with plenty of flights heading to Milan Malpensa.

Then it is about deciding whether you would rather stay in Milan and take in some culture - Sforza Castle, the Duomo, the high-class shopping experience and Liuini’s incredible Panzerotti and gelato are all musts - or whether you would rather have the convenience of being close to the track.

Story continues

Plan ahead by looking into your travel options, with local trains from Milan to Monza often a favoured choice, skipping the often lengthy traffic, or the camping experiences - just be prepared for scorching hot weather or even conditions like the soaking wet 2017 qualifying.

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38

Kimi Raikkonen, Alfa Romeo Racing C38 Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Want to sign off your Italian Grand Prix weekend in style? Find your way onto the old banking for an experience your Instagram profile will not be able to convey, with its steep angle mind-boggling. Be prepared for a spot of parkour and hill-climbing to get onto the old circuit, but it's a wonderful piece of F1 history worth experiencing and will add another yet another memory to your Alfa Romeo Racing Monza Experience.