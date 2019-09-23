Promoted: The Motorsport Show takes place RDS Dublin November 23-24

Promoted: Motorsport Show to launch in Dublin

There's no denying we're in a successful period for motorsport either side of the Irish border.

Colin Turkington is the reigning British Touring Car champion and leading this year's standings. Kris Meeke and Craig Breen are both back competing in the World Rally Championship. And there's a host of young stars rising up the ranks, including Porsche Carrera Cup GB points leader Dan Harper and Renault UK Clio Cup title contender Jack Young.

Add in a flourishing Irish Tarmac Rally Championship that attracts bumper entries for the top-level R5 cars and rumours that the British round of the WRC could move across the Irish Sea in the near future, and there's plenty to be excited about.

And that excitement, success and interest are what organisers of The Motorsport Show are embracing.

The Motorsport Show will take place on November 23-24 and is designed to be a celebration of the season just gone and looking forward to the season ahead.

The show will take place at the renowned RDS Simmonscourt facility in Dublin and the aim is to emulate the successful events at the venue at the turn of the century when the likes of stunt supremo Terry Grant and Formula 1 drivers were in attendance.

The idea behind the event is that every form of motorsport will be showcased to the public, right from the very grassroots categories to international series like Formula E and F1.

Over two years of planning has been carried out to ensure there will be something for everyone.

As well as motor clubs, collectors, companies and enthusiasts that will be exhibiting, there will also be live displays on the bespoke Live indoor runway at the RDS venue.

More details about some of the star attractions will be released in the coming weeks.

Tickets for this motorsport extravaganza are on sale now with a variety of different packages available.

General admission tickets start from €55, while two-day weekend passes can be purchased for just €75.

Family tickets start from €80 and a number of special VIP packages are on offer, starting from €150.

Heavily-discounted tickets for students and OAPs at just €35 can also be purchased. Even lower-priced tickets are available to groups and clubs.

Be sure to get yours now to avoid missing out on what should be a brilliant motorsport spectacle and weekend.

Tickets On Sale

Now In person: From Ticketmaster Outlets Nationwide

By Telephone (24 Hour): ROI: 0818 719 300, Northern Ireland: 0844 277 4455

Book Online here







