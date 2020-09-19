Dream debut for Truffert as Rennes beats Monaco to go 1st

PARIS — Teenage defender Adrien Truffert had a dream debut on Saturday, coming off the bench to set up the equalizer and score the winner as Rennes beat Monaco 2-1 to move top of the French league.

The 18-year-old left back was only on the field because of an injury to Faitout Maouassa late in the first half.

With nine minutes remaining, Truffert's pinpoint cross from the left was met by France midfielder Steven Nzonzi's downward header. Truffert then slotted home from the edge of the penalty area two minutes into stoppage time.

Unbeaten Rennes has 10 points from four games, but Saint-Étienne only needs a draw at Nantes on Sunday to reclaim first place on goal difference.

Monaco seemed in control after striker Wissam Ben Yedder struck in the 28th minute. He finished as the league's co-highest scorer last season on 18 goals along with Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé, but had yet to score this season.

The France international made the most of his chance, blasting the ball into the top left corner after Rennes centre back Damien Da Silva and Nzonzi made a mess of heading the ball away.

Early in the second half, Ben Yedder's powerful first-time shot smacked off the crossbar.

Monaco coach Niko Kovac may regret taking Ben Yedder and central midfielder Cesc Fàbregas off in the second half, because Monaco lost its way.

Meanwhile, Rennes goalkeeper Édouard Mendy was left out ahead of completing an expected move to Premier League side Chelsea.

Earlier, promoted Lens continued its surprisingly strong start to the season by beating Bordeaux 2-1 at home for a third win in four games.

Having already toppled defending champion Paris Saint-Germain at home, the northern France side sits in third place.

Ignatius Ganago has been a good signing and the 21-year-old striker from Cameroon netted his third goal of the season to put Lens ahead in the 47th minute, after a poor back pass fell in his path.

Bordeaux lost Paul Baysse, who conceded a penalty and was sent off, before midfielder Gaël Kakuta made it 2-0 from the spot in the 59th. Nigeria winger Samuel Kalu headed in a consolation deep into stoppage time as midtable Bordeaux lost its first game.

PSG has lost two of its opening three matches and faces a difficult match at Nice on Sunday.

Champions League runner-up PSG will be without Neymar and three other suspended players, but is set to welcome back Mbappé after recovering from the coronavirus.

Nice is without striker Kasper Dolberg and two other first-choice players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Marseille looks to bounce back from a home loss to Saint-Étienne when it hosts Lille.

Saint-Étienne is aiming for a fourth straight win.

Jerome Pugmire, The Associated Press