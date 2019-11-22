Promoted: Follow FIA Gran Turismo World Finals live from Monaco

Promoted: Follow FIA Gran Turismo World Finals live

This is the end of an exceptional season for the FIA Gran Turismo Live World Tour.

After five events of crazy battles on track all around the world in Paris, Nürburgring, New York, Salzburg and Tokyo, players will fight each other one last time for the World Finals in Monaco (November 22 to 24).

Motorsport.com invites to you to follow live-streaming of the two major races of the weekend, the Manufacturer Series final (Saturday, November 23, 1700hrs) and the Nations Cup final (Sunday, November 24th, 1700hrs).

Being a reference among all sim racing video games and platforms, Gran Turismo is now having its own official and FIA certified competition since the release of its latest game, Gran Turismo Sport.

And the FIA Gran Turismo Live World Tour 2019 Finals will take place at Laguna Seca, which includes the famous Corkscrew chicane.

No fewer than 56 of the world's best drivers from 19 different countries and territories will gather in Monaco to decide who will be named the 2019 Series champions.

The Nations Cup produced four winners of varying characteristics from five World Tours hosted this year.

Will the Brazilian hero Igor Fraga achieve a second consecutive Series victory or will we see a new champion emerge?

Don't miss what is sure to be an intense battle of will and pride.

Meanwhile in the Manufacturer Series, can anyone stop Mercedes-Benz after their impressive two wins in the World Tours?

Could it be Porsche coming fresh off of their win at the fifth World Tour in Tokyo, or Toyota with their all-star driver lineup? And what of Lexus, last year's reigning champions?

Be sure to tune in to the battle of car manufacturers in the Manufacturer Series.

