Promoted: DTM gets free-to-air UK TV deal with FreeSports

DTM gets free-to-air UK TV deal

The DTM has already kicked off in dramatic style in 2018, and now every round can be watched on free-to-air TV in the UK thanks to FreeSports.

On its opening weekend the DTM produced some of the closest racing seen in years in 2018, thanks to car changes which have made the competition closer between Mercedes, Audi and BMW, and the championship delivered two wheel-banging encounters at Hockenheim.

The series heads to Lausitz this weekend, where 2005 champion Gary Paffett and multiple race winner Jamie Green will spearhead Britain's assault on the double-header. Paffett took a third and a win at Hockenheim and is riding the crest of a wave in his Mercedes, while Green's Audi squad stumbled. Can it regain form in Brandenberg, East Germany? Reigning champion Rene Rast will be hoping so or his title defence could come unstuck.

For more information visit freesports.tv and their social media pages

The DTM is also a great way to spot the talents of the future. Rookies like European F3 graduate Joel Eriksson lit up the series at Hockenheim, while the storyline of Pascal Wehrlein returning to the championship after losing his Formula 1 seat, and whether he can get back to the pinnacle of the sport, will be a narrative worth watching.

DTM has long since been regarded as the upper echelon of tin-top competition, the cars closer to single-seaters than the standard road cars they are loosely based on. The big wings and splitters provide huge downforce, powered by 4-litre, naturally-aspirated V8s and with a cockpit like a fighter jet.

It also demonstrates the technical nous of some of the finest engineers - many of them British - in the sport, turning these machines into some of the fastest racing cars in the world.

And you can watch it all, live on FreeSports.

If you miss out on any of the action, the channel will also be showing highlights the Thursday after each round, an hour-long programme to satisfy your DTM fix.

As well as DTM, FreeSports already boasts live World RX coverage, and Australian Supercars highlights, as well as speedway, Monster Jam, Formula Drift and NASCAR.

Couple that with Football, Boxing, Rugby Union, Rugby League, Basketball, Darts and Ice Hockey and you have the full package. The channel is also moving to HD on Sky and Freesat this summer, and is expected to be available on Virgin Media in HD soon.

FreeSports TV is available on Sky (422), Freeview (95), Freesat (252), TalkTalk (95), BT (95) and online via streaming service TVPlayer.