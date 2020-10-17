Promoted Cadiz inflict shock defeat on LaLiga champions Real Madrid

Real Madrid suffered a shock first defeat of the LaLiga season as promoted Cadiz battled to an unexpected 1-0 win at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

The visitors had almost snatched an early lead inside the first two minutes when Toni Kroos lost possession, which allowed Alex Fernandez to cross for Alvaro Negredo and his shot-on-the-turn was cleared off the line by Sergio Ramos.

Thibaut Courtois saved from Negredo and Juan Cala before Cadiz finally made their pressure count in the 16th minute.

Frontman Negredo knocked down a cross to Anthony Lozano, whose chip had enough to get over the Real Madrid keeper and into the net.

Cadiz, runners-up to Huesca last season, had a chance for a second after half an hour following a swift counter when Jose Mari found Lozano and his low shot was pushed away by Courtois at the near post.

Los Blancos – playing in pink to help raise awareness for the fight against breast cancer – finally sparked into life when Raphael Varane met a corner from Kroos, but his header was just wide.

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane made four changes at the start of the second half, with Ramos, Luka Modric, Lucas Vazquez and Isco all replaced.

The changes seemed to kick fresh life into the home side, as Cadiz were pushed back deep into their own half for long spells.

On 68 minutes, Kroos got into space out on the left and sent over a deep cross, which Cadiz goalkeeper Jeremias Ledesma failed to collect and the ball dropped to Vinicius, but the young Brazilian headed wide.

Real Madrid had a goal disallowed for offside with 10 minutes left when substitute Luka Jovic scored from close-range after a knockdown from Karim Benzema – before the Frenchman saw his 20-yard rising shot crash back off the crossbar with the keeper beaten.

Despite all of the second-half pressure, Cadiz held out for a first win over their illustrious hosts since 1991 as Real Madrid were left to regroup ahead of their opening Champions League match against Shakhtar Donetsk.