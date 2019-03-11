Promoted: Alex Toth-Jones on preparing for an Aston 'boyhood dream'

Promoted: Preparing for an Aston 'boyhood dream'

Academy Motorsport driver Alex Toth-Jones is preparing for his debut season in British GT this year and the chance to realise a 'boyhood dream' by racing in an Aston Martin.

The former Ginetta GT5 Challenge frontrunner will step up into the UK's premier sportscar series in 2019, and will compete aboard one of Aston Martin's new V8 Vantage GT4s.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alongside experienced team-mate Will Moore, Toth-Jones will compete in all seven rounds of the British GT season thanks to backing from his sponsors Tailored Services, AS Advisors, MSL Motorsport Consultancy, Lodestone Projects.

"It's a massive privilege and opportunity to be able to drive an Aston Martin and race one in British GT. It's one of those boyhood dream moments," says Toth-Jones.

"It was pretty clear from the early stages that the new Aston was going to be the right car [to be in] and obviously there's opportunities, Aston Martin is a brand you really want to see yourself with.

Promoted: Preparing for an Aston 'boyhood dream'

"The GT4 car, I've only driven it very briefly but it's a very good car and I think with further testing and seeing how the season pans out, hopefully with a generous BOP (balance of performance) we'll be very competitive.

"Expectation wise we want to be at the front, Aston Martin want to be at the front, they've brought a new car out with big expectations and it is all about upholding that. Throughout the year we've just got to prove the pace of the car and the results will follow."

The Yorkshireman was at Donington Park on Tuesday for the British GT Media Day and was preparing for his first outing in the car this year at Snetterton on Thursday.

The British GT season begins on April 20-22 at Oulton Park.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus