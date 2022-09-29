Promote the development of the Web3 gaming industry, PlanckX attend this year’s Token2049 Asia in Singapore

PlanckX
·5 min read

PlanckX

Singapore, Singapore , Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From September 28th to 29th, TOKEN2049, Asia’s premier cryptocurrency conference, was held in Singapore. This year’s Singapore conference is also the first time the conference was held in Singapore and is part of a full week of events that will unabashedly become the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week.

The TOKEN2049 conference held in Singapore has attracted more than 7,000 participants and more than 200 speakers from around the world, with unprecedented influence.

During the conference, global crypto industry entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, and those with a strong interest in the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, as well as some of the world's most pioneering projects, gathered at the conference held in Asia. A massive live event, exploring the future development of the blockchain industry. Afterward, the 2022 Singapore Formula 1 Grand Prix will kick off on the weekend.

As one of the sponsors of the Token2049 event, the one-stop Web3.0 blockchain game asset trading platform PlanckX, and its creative team participated in the conference activities with their products, and together with thousands of participants, from the changing regulatory landscape and institutional investment trends to the rise of the Metaverse and Web3, discussing the development prospects of the Web3 game industry and other topics, received unanimous praise at the event.

About PlanckX

PlanckX is an aggregate platform applicable to all P2E and GameFi, providing gamers with a one-stop blockchain game search, query, and asset trading solution. Helping players eliminate blockchain game barriers and find new games that provide encrypted tokens or NFTs with ease.

PlanckX makes it easy for players to do everything from browsing to trading in one place. PlanckX not only provides players with game information and data dashboards, but also provides one-click direct access to the in-site trading interface of game props NFT, and provides a detailed overview of game P2E data, from supported tokens to NFT transaction rankings, to encourage players to trade game assets through the blockchain games store. Create an easier and more secure Web3 gaming and asset trading experience for gamers.

The name PlanckX is taken from the cosmic radiation detector launched at the Kourou Space Center in French Guiana on May 14, 2009. X represents the infinite possibility of exploration. They call their users explorers. The founding team is committed to building a decentralized game asset trading platform centered on players and the community. It is hoped that users can use the PlanckX platform to explore the infinite possibilities of the Web3 gaming world.

PlanckX provides players with an extensive amount of blockchain game information and NFT transactions for popular global blockchain games. Since its establishment in 2021, PlanckX has 50,000 active users in the official community. At present, its platform trading market has more than 200 million NFTs.

PlanckX is cooperating with more than 50 game projects around the world. The game’s trading is also carried out on the platform simultaneously. Players can complete the pre-sale of game items and NFT transactions on the PlanckX platform, and can quickly locate the type through the filter tool on the game interface, search for their favorite games and the most popular NFT transactions, and analyze transactions based on NFT transaction data.

PLK Token and Economic Model

$PLK is the native token in the PlanckX ecosystem, a multi-chain utility token that supports the PlanckX ecosystem of gamers and game creators. $PLK tokens are minted on the Ethereum blockchain with a maximum supply of 1 billion.

PlanckX aims to create a decentralized open metaverse world. The goal of its economic system design is to align the interests of all participants with the PlanckX system, which not only protects the interests of all participants but also maintains the ecological balance of the economic system.

In the PlanckX platform ecosystem, users can obtain $PLK tokens through activities such as staking Tokens, official airdrops, etc., or they can trade on the exchange after $PLK is listed on the exchange.

As a multipurpose token, $PLK also acts as a governance token, as it allows users to influence certain decisions about the ecosystem through their votes in the community pool.

As more and more projects are built on Layer 2, PlanckX has also been working hard to integrate different DeFi protocols through cross-chain bridge solutions, allowing players to view all game assets and Conduct cross-chain asset transactions.

The PlanckX platform currently supports the transaction of game NFTs and game assets on ETH, BSC, and Polygon. In the future, more popular public chains will be gradually integrated to enrich the platform's blockchain ecosystem.

PlanckX is not only a blockchain gaming platform, but also a creator of a new gaming experience in this new era. Let us look forward to the arrival of a new Web3 gaming world created by PlanckX.

