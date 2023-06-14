Promising sports stars named as Nottingham victims as tributes pour in

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19, were killed walking home from a night out (ES Composite)

These are the faces of two student sports stars stabbed to death in a violent rampage just five minutes away from their halls in Nottingham.

Londoner Grace Kumar and Barnaby Webber, from Somerset, both 19, were heard screaming for help during the attack as they walked back to student halls after a night out.

A tradesman, in his 50s, was then killed and his white van was stolen which later mounted the curb to strike pedestrians around 5.30am on Tuesday. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Parents David and Emma Webber, and younger brother Charlie, said Barnaby, who attended the University of Nottingham, was “at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man”.

The family, from Taunton, Somerset issued a statement and photographs to the PA news agency following their son’s death in an incident in Nottingham during the early hours of Tuesday.

Barnaby Webber (second left) with his father David Webber, mother Emma Webber and brother Charlie Webber (PA)

They said: “Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

“Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

“A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

“At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

(PA)

“As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

“His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

“We will not be making any further statements, particularly in relation to the police investigation.

Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan also paid tribute to Mr Webber, describing him as a “young cricketer gone far too soon”.

Grace was attacked on Ilkeston Road (Facebook)

Promising hockey player Grace had been a star for England’s young hockey programme having been selected on a national level for both the under-16s and under-18s squads.

England Hockey paid tribute to the teen on Facebook: “We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in the major incident in Nottingham on Tuesday.

“Grace represented England in the U16 and U18 squads while also playing for Southgate HC, Old Loughtonians HC, and the University of Nottingham HC.

“Our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time.”

Grace Kumar was a talented hockey star (Instagram)

Her father is thought to be hero doctor Dr Sanjoy Kumar, who had saved the lives of three teens knifed in a gang attack near his GP surgery.

They declined to comment last night at their family home in north-east London.

In a statement on Tuesday, the University of Nottingham said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

“We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends.

“We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”

(PA)

The graduation ball set to take place on Tuesday evening at the university has been cancelled. A vigil at Nottingham’s St Peter’s Church, in the city centre, was attended by hundreds of people paying their respects to those who died and those injured.

Kate Meynell, the Chief Constable of Nottinghamshire Police, described what had happened as “an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people”.

She added: “We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

“This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

“We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses.”

The police chief said the motive behind the attack was yet to be determined, but officers were keeping an “open mind” and working with counter-terror police.

Throughout the day on Tuesday, witnesses gave harrowing accounts of the attacks, with one telling the BBC he heard “awful, blood-curdling screams” and saw a “black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people”.

GB News published footage of a suspect being arrested by armed officers after being pulled from a smashed up white van.

A student told the broadcaster: “We woke up at about 5.30am this morning to what sounded like gunshots.

“We ran to the window and there were armed police running out of what looked like an undercover car.

“Then the suspect was in a van and was tasered and dragged out and then later arrested.

“They searched the back of the van and they pulled an absolutely massive knife out the back of the van.”

Nottingham is “completely devastated” by the attacks but has “come together” in the wake of the tragedy, the Labour MP for Nottingham East said.

Nadia Whittome told reporters: “Our whole city is shaken and completely devastated by this.

“Nothing like this has happened in Nottingham in my lifetime.

“But I know that the city already has come together. We’ve all just come back from the vigil which was particularly attended by a lot of young people who are paying respects to their classmates and their families who have been killed today and I know that that will continue over the coming days and weeks.”