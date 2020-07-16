Prominent Twitter accounts apparently hacked, asking for Bitcoin

The Twitter accounts of several well-known figures and companies have apparently been compromised by an unknown hacker asking users to send funds to a Bitcoin account.

Among those apparently attacked were presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama. Apple also was apparently targeted.

Obama, with over 120 million followers, has more than any other person on the platform.

The accounts of Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Mike Bloomberg, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, Uber, CashApp and more are also among the victims of the hack.

Twitter Support tweeted, "We are aware of a security incident impacting accounts on Twitter. We are investigating and taking steps to fix it. We will update everyone shortly."

The company later added, "You may be unable to Tweet or reset your password while we review and address this incident."

PHOTO: In this file photo taken on July 10, 2019, the Twitter logo is seen on a phone in this photo illustration in Washington, DC. (Alastair Pike/AFP via Getty Images)

Verified accounts were not allowed to post for about two hours as a precaution.

At 8:41 p.m., hours after the initial hacking, Twitter said things should be mostly back to normal.

"Most accounts should be able to Tweet again," the company wrote. "As we continue working on a fix, this functionality may come and go. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible."

In a late-night pair of tweets, Twitter wrote, "We have locked accounts that were compromised and will restore access to the original account owner only when we are certain we can do so securely. Internally, we’ve taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing."

Internally, we’ve taken significant steps to limit access to internal systems and tools while our investigation is ongoing. More updates to come as our investigation continues. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 16, 2020

The hashtag "#hacked" quickly rose to the top of trends on the site Wednesday afternoon.

The apparent scam message asked users to send Bitcoin, which would then be doubled.

"I am giving back to the community. All Bitcoin sent to the address below will be sent back doubled! If you send $1,000, I will send back $2,000. Only doing this for 30 minutes," the message read on the hacked accounts.

Biden's campaign quickly responded to its account being hacked.

“Twitter locked down the account immediately following the breach and removed the related tweet. We remain in touch with Twitter on the matter,” the campaign said in a statement to ABC News.

PHOTO: A screenshot shows a tweet posted to Joe Biden's Twitter account after an alleged hacking. (@joebiden/Twitter)

The Department Of Homeland Security’s cyber arm, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, referred questions to Twitter and said it had no further comment.

FBI's San Francisco field office, which covers Twitter's headquarters, offered a statement.

"We are aware of today’s security incident involving several Twitter accounts belonging to high profile individuals," it said. "The accounts appear to have been compromised in order to perpetuate cryptocurrency fraud. We advise the public not to fall victim to this scam by sending cryptocurrency or money in relation to this incident."

A Secret Service spokesperson told ABC News, "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of a suspected hacking incident related to social media accounts. As a matter of practice, the Secret Service does not confirm the existence or absence of ongoing investigations."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., immediately warned people not to take part in the scam.

Hey everyone - there seems to be a large Twitter attack right now targeting large accounts. Please be vigilant about any bitcoins scams and do NOT click on any suspicious links. Just in case, if my account tweets any bizarre links related to cryptocurrency, do NOT click on it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 15, 2020

ABC News' Molly Nagle, Luke Barr, Catherine Thorbecke and Marc Nathanson contributed to this report.

