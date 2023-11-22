Prominent Celebrity Interior Designer Brooke Gomez Dead at 49

“We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend,” Gomez’s team shared in a statement on Wednesday

Chance Yeh /Patrick McMullan via Getty Brooke Gomez at the Kips Bay Show House Pre-Renovation party in 2007.

Prominent celebrity interior designer Brooke Gomez has died. She was 49.

The New York City-based home expert was found dead in her Upper East Side apartment, the Daily Mail was the first to report. The New York Police Department confirmed with PEOPLE that a 49-year-old woman was “unconscious and unresponsive inside of an apartment.”

Gomez’s team shared a tribute to her on her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“We are greatly saddened by the sudden passing of our friend, Brooke Gomez, a light that shined brilliantly on everyone who knew her. A gathering of friends to celebrate her life is being planned. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date,” the statement reads.

In a statement, the police said EMS responded and she was “pronounced deceased.” While the cause has not yet been determined by the medical examiner, the NYPD said there is “no criminality suspected.”

Gomez ran a prominent interior design company. Earlier in her design career, she worked with her mother, another respected interior designer, Mariette Himes Gomez.

According to her website, her celebrity client list included stars like Bethenny Frankel, Michael J. Fox and Sigourney Weaver. She even was in Bravo’s second season of Bethenny Ever After, seen working on Frankel’s Tribeca loft.

Gomez grew up in New York and went to Brown University, studying political science. On the business’s website, she said she was always drawn to the world of design.

“I did take quite a few Art History classes. Growing up, my brother and I were constantly surrounded by art and art appreciation. And like my mother, I consider the art selection process and integral and essential aspect of design,” she said in her bio.

According to the website, she was very passionate about her craft.

“Interior design is very creative and very cerebral. And that’s the juxtaposition I was looking for,” she said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.