‘The Prom’ & ‘West Side Story’ Star Ariana DeBose Joins Space Thriller ‘ISS’

EXCLUSIVE: Rising star Ariana DeBose, who was most recently seen in Ryan Murphy’s all-star Netflix musical, The Prom, has signed on for ISS, the space thriller from LD Entertainment and director Gabriela Cowperthwaite. DeBose joins previously announced stars Chris Messina and Pilou Asbaek as well as John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin, and Masha Mashkova.

Nick Shafir wrote the screenplay, which was featured in the recent 2020 Black List. The plot follows six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the actions they take after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives. DeBose will play Kira Foster, a promising biological engineer and the newest arrival of six astronauts aboard the ISS.

More from Deadline

LD’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are producing the pic, which will begin production this month in Wilmington, NC.,

Up next, DeBose can be seen in the role of Anita for Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake. She also earned a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her portrayal of Donna Summer in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and was part of the Off-Broadway cast of Hamilton.

DeBose is repped by AC Management, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.