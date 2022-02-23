Lingering ice, snow means dicey Wednesday commuting in Quebec

An impactful storm that is also responsible for bringing in unseasonable warmth will still be felt in Quebec through the day Wednesday. The morning commute, in particular, will be a difficult travel for motorists due to slippery roads from the effects of overnight freezing rain, which will still be lingering in parts of the province. Meanwhile, central areas are on the hook for more heavy snow, which may hit totals of 40-60 cm. Motorists are urged to extra care when walking or driving in affected areas and to adjust driving with changing road conditions. More on the timing and remaining impacts, below.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING FREEZING RAIN WILL AFFECT MORNING COMMUTE

A spring-like storm is bringing a variety of messy weather to Quebec, with lingering periods of freezing rain in the south and east, and heavy snow covering the north, through Wednesday.

Near 5 millimetres of ice accretion is expected over southwestern Quebec. As for central sections of the province, they will receive between 10-15 millimetres beginning through the overnight period. Over southernmost regions of Quebec, including Montreal, freezing rain will begin to ease off Tuesday overnight. Quebec City will see the freezing rain risk on Wednesday morning.

Needless to say, the Wednesday morning commute is expected to remain quite tricky from slippery roads.

ONIce

Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper single digits during the pre-dawn Wednesday morning, possibly reaching the double digits in the southern Eastern Townships.

Moreover, strong to high easterly winds will affect the province Wednesday morning. In combination with freezing rain and snow, this could lead to localized power outages and downed tree branches.

As the system moves through, cold air moves in behind the system and will send temperatures plummeting.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS SPAN THE NORTH

Meanwhile, with colder air remaining locked in place over the north, mostly heavy snow will impact the region into Wednesday. Snowfall amounts between 40-60 are possible in central and east-central regions by the time the snow winds down in the afternoon.

ONSnow

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," says Environment and Climate Change Canada in the warning. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the weather forecast in Quebec.