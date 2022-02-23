Lingering ice, snow means dicey Wednesday commuting in Quebec

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Lingering ice, snow means dicey Wednesday commuting in Quebec
Lingering ice, snow means dicey Wednesday commuting in Quebec

An impactful storm that is also responsible for bringing in unseasonable warmth will still be felt in Quebec through the day Wednesday. The morning commute, in particular, will be a difficult travel for motorists due to slippery roads from the effects of overnight freezing rain, which will still be lingering in parts of the province. Meanwhile, central areas are on the hook for more heavy snow, which may hit totals of 40-60 cm. Motorists are urged to extra care when walking or driving in affected areas and to adjust driving with changing road conditions. More on the timing and remaining impacts, below.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING FREEZING RAIN WILL AFFECT MORNING COMMUTE

A spring-like storm is bringing a variety of messy weather to Quebec, with lingering periods of freezing rain in the south and east, and heavy snow covering the north, through Wednesday.

Near 5 millimetres of ice accretion is expected over southwestern Quebec. As for central sections of the province, they will receive between 10-15 millimetres beginning through the overnight period. Over southernmost regions of Quebec, including Montreal, freezing rain will begin to ease off Tuesday overnight. Quebec City will see the freezing rain risk on Wednesday morning.

Needless to say, the Wednesday morning commute is expected to remain quite tricky from slippery roads.

ONIce
ONIce

Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper single digits during the pre-dawn Wednesday morning, possibly reaching the double digits in the southern Eastern Townships.

Moreover, strong to high easterly winds will affect the province Wednesday morning. In combination with freezing rain and snow, this could lead to localized power outages and downed tree branches.

As the system moves through, cold air moves in behind the system and will send temperatures plummeting.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS SPAN THE NORTH

Meanwhile, with colder air remaining locked in place over the north, mostly heavy snow will impact the region into Wednesday. Snowfall amounts between 40-60 are possible in central and east-central regions by the time the snow winds down in the afternoon.

ONSnow
ONSnow

"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," says Environment and Climate Change Canada in the warning. "Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow."

Be sure to check back for the latest updates on the weather forecast in Quebec.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Winter warnings cover Atlantic Canada with risk for heavy rain, ice and snow

    An approaching storm will bring heavy rain and snow to the Atlantic provinces this week. Temperatures will rise and fall sharply as the storm moves through.

  • Ontario scrapping licence plate renewal fees; Ford less certain on gas price cut

    RICHMOND HILL, Ont. — Premier Doug Ford says Ontario is eliminating licence plate renewal fees and the requirement for drivers to have a licence plate sticker, effective March 13. The legislature is back in session after its winter break, and Ford says the government will be introducing red tape legislation today that will also allow the province to refund any licence plate renewal fees that drivers have paid since March 2020. Ford says the cost of living is going up and the past two years have

  • Former Calgary councillor seeking nomination to run for the Alberta NDP

    Former Calgary city councillor Druh Farrell is entering provincial politics, and says she will seek the nomination to run for the NDP in the Calgary-Bow riding. Farrell announced her run in a video posted on Twitter Monday. Farrell served on city council for 20 years, and did not run in the 2021 municipal election. The former Ward 7 councillor was elected to council in 2001 representing constituents north of the Bow River. Lori Williams, associate professor of policy studies at Mount Royal Unive

  • Jonah Sarpy Conditions

    Morning Commute in Bellevue this morning

  • Kansas City under winter weather advisory Tuesday with freezing rain possible

    The National Weather Service in Kansas City is advising drivers to take it slow and use caution Tuesday morning.

  • Ottawa cleans up from protests as police move to clear supply camp

    Arrests in Ottawa slowed but continued Sunday, as police moved in on a supply camp and confronted protesters downtown. Meanwhile, residents enjoyed the quiet as city crews cleaned up the main protest site.

  • Bitter cold settling in, more snow falling through Thursday

    The snow and cold will continue over the next few days, with snow picking up again across the mountains and into the plains late Tuesday afternoon and evening, though it's expected to be fairly light.

  • These new cruise ships have their own submarines and allow guests to learn from scientists on voyages to Antarctica. See what it's like onboard.

    Expeditions start from $5,995 per person rising to as much as $136,000 for a 13-day cruise to the Arctic from Tromsø, Norway.

  • Don't sell during the Russia-Ukraine 'panic' because stocks will bounce back, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says

    Fundstrat's Tom Lee said things look "treacherous" now but the picture should clear and stocks should rally in the second half of the year.

  • Environment Canada issues extreme cold warning for parts of B.C. near Alberta

    Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for several parts of British Columbia along the Alberta boundary. The weather agency says an Arctic air mass combined with a north wind is bringing wind chill values near -40 C to the Peace River region, including the communities of Fort St. John and Dawson Creek. The cold was forecast to persist until Tuesday before some warming on Wednesday. To the south, a warning has also been issued for the Elk Valley area along with Kootenay and Yoho nati

  • 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    These two Canadian stocks are some of the best to buy now, as they are so undervalued, it looks as though they can't get any cheaper. The post 2 Canadian Stocks to Buy That Are Too Cheap to Ignore appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Feds speed up payments to low-income seniors suffering clawbacks

    Low-income seniors desperate for compensation after suffering clawbacks to their Guaranteed Income Supplement by Ottawa are finally getting help, North Island MP Rachel Blaney said on Monday. Seniors who had their GIS cut six months ago after collecting COVID-19 relief benefits will get a one-time payment as early as April 19, with emergency funds available to those in dire circumstances as early as March, said Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera. Ottawa had previously slated the payments for May. K

  • Emiliano Sala suffered carbon monoxide poisoning before he died, inquest hears

    The 28-year-old was on a private plane travelling between Nantes and Cardiff in January 2019 when it crashed in the English Channel.

  • South Dakota Coated in Snow as Winter Storm Hits

    Snowflakes fell on eastern South Dakota, as the National Weather Service warned of a winter storm on February 21-22.The weather service recorded wind chills of -26 degrees Fahrenheit in Madison, and forecast snowfall rates of one inch per hour on Tuesday.This video showing the scene in the town of Howard was posted to Twitter on February 22 by Justin Lewis. Credit: Justin Lewis via Storyful

  • Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

    CLEVELAND (AP) — NBA Commissioner Adam Silver didn't like the circumstances that led to the blockbuster Ben Simmons-James Harden trade. He just doesn't see a way to fix them. Silver noted that players being unhappy with their teams and asking for trades is nothing new. But the commissioner said Saturday that a player taking the stance Simmons did with the Philadelphia 76ers, refusing to play knowing he would be fined, is more complicated. “I don’t have something specific in mind that can prevent

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Toronto Arrows stage late rally to down NOLA Gold, record first win of MLR season

    METAIRIE, La. — Sam Malcolm kicked 14 points and Brock Webster scored a try in his debut as the Toronto Arrows rallied to defeat the NOLA Gold 24-23 Saturday for their first win of the Major League rugby season. NOLA (0-3-0) paid for 20 penalties, including 11 in the second half. Malcolm, who missed the first two games of the season due to injury, booted four penalties and a conversion for the Arrows. The fly half from New Zealand put Toronto (1-2-0) ahead for good with a penalty kick in the 77t

  • Peterson lifts Stars to 1-0 win in SO against Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jacob Peterson scored the deciding goal in the sixth round of the shootout, leading the Dallas Stars to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night. Chicago’s Alex DeBrincat and Dallas’ Jason Robertson scored in the first shootout round. After that, goaltenders Marc-Andre Fleury and Jake Oettinger each stopped four shots. Oettinger stopped a fifth, by Jake McCabe, before Peterson faked Fleury and beat him between the legs for the victory. Dallas won its second straig

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Olympian fires back at haters 12 years later: 'I am not a helpless little b-tch'

    Jenise Spiteri's epic response to her haters was over a decade in the making.