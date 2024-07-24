Proline sports book offering over-under on Canadian gold, overall Olympic medals

The attention of the sporting world shifts to Paris on Friday and the start of the 2024 Summer Games.

The over-under via the Proline sports book on the total number of Canadian gold medals is 5.5 and 21.5 in terms of overall medals. Four years ago in Tokyo, Canada won seven gold and 24 total medals.

Last weekend, Xander Shauffele won The Open -- also known as the British Open -- by two strokes for his second major of the season. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., Shauffele was the eighth-most player bet on player to win the event before it began.

Up this week on the PGA Tour is the 3M Open with Canadian Taylor Pendrith (+3500) among the most bet-on golfers to win. Also included are Austin Eckroat (+4500), Tom Hoge (+3000), Billy Horschel (+2500) and Ashkay Bahtia (1800).

On Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays downed the Detroit Tigers 5-4. Sixth-five per cent of Proline bettors took the Jays to win while 47 per cent correctly selected the over 8.5 runs.

A Proline retail customer turned a $1 bet into an $898 windfall by successfully picking a 12-leg major-league baseball parlay. Another earned $1,775 from a $6 wager on a 10-leg baseball parlay while a third received $705 from a $9 bet on a three-leg MMA parlay.

A digital player won $752 on a $10 bet from a seven-leg baseball parlay while another received $781 from a $15 wager on a five-leg parlay.

But the biggest win was $3,500 by a digital player who bet $24 and successfully picked a nine-leg baseball parlay.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2024.

