Proline customers doing well supporting Canada at FIBA World Cup

Canada has been a feel-good story at the FIBA World Cup, and a good bet for Proline customers.

Canada defeated Latvia 101-75 on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 and finish first in Group H. It marked the first time the Canadian squad had cemented top spot in its group at the global event.

According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 67 per cent of wagers had Canada -15.5 points but 65 per cent also took the total over of 177.5 points.

However, 80 per cent of bettors had Canada -38.5 points in its earlier 128-73 victory over Lebanon.

Last week was a tough one for the Toronto Blue Jays, who dropped four-of-six games, including a 10-7 decision to Cleveland in 10 innings. Just 16 per cent of wagers had the Guardians winning, but 72 per cent successfully predicted the total over of 8.5 runs.

Baseball accounted for the five top events of the week, with Toronto take first, third and fifth with games versus Baltimore (Wednesday, Thursday, respectively) and Cleveland (Sunday).

On Sunday night, the San Francisco Giants downed the Atlanta Braves 8-5. Forty-one per cent of Proline customers took the upset while 76 per cent successfully had the total over of 9.5 runs.

One Proline retail customer turned a $5 wager on an eight-pick baseball/NFL exhibition parlay into a $3,588 payout. A digital player put $10 down on a successful 11-game baseball parlay that returned $2,133 on Saturday night.

Another earned $2,268 from a $35 wager on three soccer draws.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2023.

The Canadian Press