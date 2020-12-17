‘Prolific’ London handbag snatcher jailed after using stolen bank cards
A prolific thief who stole multiple handbags in central and south London has been jailed.
Anthony Morris, 53, from Southwark, first came to Scotland Yard’s attention when he snatched a handbag on the South Bank in July.
Within minutes of the theft, he was captured on CCTV at a shop on Waterloo Road using bank cards from the stolen bag to buy mobile phone vouchers.
Morris struck again on August 11 when he stole a handbag from a pub on Upper Ground, Waterloo.
On this occasion he visited two nearby shops in quick succession to buy items using bank cards obtained during the theft.
Morris was arrested on October 3 after he was identified thanks to CCTV footage.
While he was in custody, officers searched his home and found items linking him to three further bag thefts at locations across central London.
Morris appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court December 15 where he pleaded guilty to theft, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.
He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in prison for the offences.
Following his sentencing, Police Sergeant Darren Watson said: “Bag theft may not seem like the most serious of offences, but it is one that causes huge upset and inconvenience for its victims and the effects go far beyond a loss of property.
“Londoners and those visiting our great city should be able to enjoy themselves without worrying that their belongings will be taken from under their nose.
“I am proud of my officers for the work that went into linking a series of offences to this one repeat offender, in particular the lead officer, PC Sarah Jackson, whose determined efforts helped to remove a prolific thief from the streets of London.”
