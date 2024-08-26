Projecting the winners of the Bears' training camp position battles

Chicago Bears training camp has come and gone. The Bears officially wrapped up their 2024 camp practices last week, as well as their preseason slate, and are now full-steam ahead for the start of the regular season.

Meaningful football is just days away from kicking off, but there are still a couple of things to sort out from the team's training camp. One of those tasks is to determine who won the various position battles throughout the last few months.

Ahead of the roster cutdown deadline, we're sharing our projections for the Bears' position battles:

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - AUGUST 22: Tyler Bagent #17 of the Chicago Bears motions at the line of scrimmage during preseason game action against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The backup quarterback position may not have been officially up for grabs, but there was more than a little chatter regarding Tyson Bagent's job status going into camp. Bagent was still a second-year undrafted quarterback, and the Bears brought in veteran Brett Rypien, who had played under offensive coordinator Shane Waldron.

The conversation really heated up after the Hall of Fame game when Rypien fired three touchdown passes in limited action. Bagent quickly eased any doubts, though. Over the final three preseason games, Bagent was sensational, proving he's in control of the offense when needed and showing off a stronger arm as well. The backup job should officially belong to Bagent, and the Bears are in good hands should he need to see action.

Winner: Bagent

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) runs the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago made it crystal clear that D'Andre Swift would be the starting running back after inking him to a three-year, $24 million contract in free agency in the spring. What about the guys behind him, though? Roschon Johnson and Khalil Herbert are two young players who saw action in 2023 in a running back by committee situation. This year, they were battling it out to see who could earn the most snaps in a rotation behind Swift.

At first, the competition was stiff. Both Johnson and Herbert showed promises at various points during camp and during the Hall of Fame Game. But Johnson suffered an injury midway through camp, and Herbert became the de facto RB2. He probably isn't giving it up yet, either. Herbert had 18 carries for 97 yards in three games, averaging 6.0 yards per game. Even if Johnson was healthy, Herbert may still have won it. He gets this one by default, but his performance proved he earned it as well.

Winner: Herbert

Every Bears fan knows the center competition was the biggest and most important training camp battle of the summer up at Halas Hall. The Bears were deciding between Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates. Shelton was signed in free agency to a modest one-year, $3 million deal away from the Los Angeles Rams. Bates, meanwhile, was acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills in the spring.

Both players rotated at the position to familiarize themselves with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams. But once Nate Davis went down with an injury, Bates quickly moved to right guard, allowing Shelton plenty of time to work in at the position. Then Bates went down with his own injury a couple weeks back, leaving Shelton all to himself at center.

Shelton may have won the position anyway in a true competition had Bates been healthy. It's his natural position after all. But he showed excellent blocking and communication skills during two preseason games. He's the guy heading into Week 1.

Winner: Shelton

Punt returner is the one position where no one has separated themselves from the pack. DeAndre Carter and Dante Pettis have gotten the bulk of the returns, and neither one has inspired much confidence. Both players struggled at times during preseason, either muffing catches or misjudging when to let the ball hit the ground.

As of now, Carter may have the job by default with Pettis getting hurt recently, but it's also possible the Bears still work in No. 9 overall pick Rome Odunze at the position. He's caught the eye of coaches during practice, though he would be far more impactful focusing on offense as a top receiver.

Perhaps the Bears bring in someone following roster cuts for the second year in a row, but this position battle doesn't seem to be over yet. It's anyone's guess as to who goes back for the first punt when Week 1 rolls around.

Winner: TBD

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Projecting the winners of the Bears' training camp position battles