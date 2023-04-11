Projecting Panthers’ pre-draft depth chart: What awaits rookie QB ahead of No. 1 pick

As the Panthers near completion on their quarterback prospect evaluation process, Carolina’s veteran players have started preparing for the upcoming season.

The team’s offseason program began on Monday, allowing new head coach Frank Reich and his staff the opportunity to work with players within the facility. While the roster isn’t complete, the Panthers have enough talent to begin the offseason process.

With that in mind, The Observer decided to project the current depth chart, as the Panthers await a new potential franchise quarterback and his fellow rookie classmates.

Reference guide: An asterisk (*) indicates a projected starter and italics indicate a new player.

Quarterback

Andy Dalton*, Matt Corral, Jacob Eason

The Panthers are undoubtedly going to add a rookie quarterback in the draft, so this group is clearly incomplete.

Dalton, who signed with the team in the offseason, is likely to guide the offense until the incoming rookie quarterback is ready. Dalton started most of last season for the New Orleans Saints, so he should be fine as a bridge option if the rookie doesn’t have an accelerated path into the lineup in Week 1.

Corral, last year’s third-round pick, is recovering from a Lisfranc injury. However, he should be on the path to recovery in time for organized team activities. Corral and Eason are inherited players for the new staff, but the latter actually was drafted by and played for Reich as a rookie. Once the Panthers select their new quarterback, it’ll be interesting to see what happens with Corral.

Running back

Miles Sanders*, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear, Spencer Brown

The Panthers signed Sanders to a four-year, $25.4 million contract in free agency. The Pro Bowl running back has the versatility to play all three downs, and his presence in the lineup will be important for the next starting quarterback, whomever that ends up being.

Hubbard and Blackshear both flashed in their roles as rotational running backs last season. In theory, Hubbard could spell Sanders as the main backup, while Blackshear is used in a gadget role that makes him a primary weapon in passing situations.

Brown will compete to force the Panthers to keep four running backs. His competition will likely come from a late-round draft pick or an undrafted rookie or two.

Wide receiver

Adam Thielen*, DJ Chark*, Terrace Marshall Jr.*, Laviska Shenault, Shi Smith, Preston Williams, C.J. Saunders, Derek Wright

The Panthers added Thielen and Chark on free-agent deals last month. Thielen is likely to work primarily out of the slot, while Chark will probably find his home at the Z position.

As of now, Marshall — based on skill set and size — is likely to handle the X position. While that status might only be temporary, Marshall flashed his upside during the back half of last season, and he deserves more chances to prove himself in camp.

Beyond the top three, Shenault has been brought up regularly by Reich and general manager Scott Fitterer this offseason. Shenault will likely be used as a moving chess piece — similar to Reich’s use of Parris Campbell in Indianapolis — because of his unique skill set.

Smith is currently projected as the backup slot receiver, while Williams, Saunders and Wright will be competing for jobs and snaps in training camp.

Tight end

Hayden Hurst*, Ian Thomas, Tommy Tremble, Giovanni Ricci, Stephen Sullivan

The Panthers signed Hurst to a three-year, $21.75 million deal to be the team’s top tight end. Hurst is an ideal fit for Reich, who prioritizes playmakers who can pick up yards after the catch. Hurst will be the primary pass-catching tight end this season.

Thomas agreed to a rework contract to stick around Charlotte as the primary pass-blocking tight end. Thomas and Hurst can complement each other in 12 personnel looks.

Tremble, a former third-round pick, has had his moments on offense, but he still needs to find a consistent role. A new staff could do just the trick for the former Notre Dame playmaker. Ricci and Sullivan were occasional playmakers last season, but one of them could push past Tremble with a strong summer this year.

Despite the young talent mentioned above, it would not be a surprise to see the Panthers add to this group in the draft.

Offensive line

Ikem Ekwonu* (LT), Brady Christensen* (LG), Bradley Bozeman* (C), Austin Corbett* (RG - Inj.), Taylor Moton* (RT), Cade Mays, Justin McCray, Sam Tecklenburg, Deonte Brown, Larnel Coleman

The Panthers will enter the offseason program with Corbett — their most consistent offensive lineman from last season — on the sideline.

As Corbett recovers from ACL surgery, the Panthers are likely to use Mays — last year’s versatile sixth-round pick — or McCray — a free-agent addition and longtime James Campen pupil — as the first-team right guard. Otherwise, the group responsible for last season’s uptick in performance will remain intact. Ekwonu and Christensen will continue to grow as a tandem on the left side, while Moton holds down the fort on the right side.

Re-signing Bozeman was a big deal for the franchise. With a rookie quarterback on the way, Bozeman’s intelligence and experience will counted on heavily in the youngster’s first season.

Mays has the versatility to serve as a backup for basically any position on the line. If McCray were to get first crack at right guard (he can also play center), Mays would essentially serve as either a swing tackle or a swing guard this offseason.

Tecklenburg, Brown and Coleman are all former practice-squad players looking to hang onto 53-man roster spots. The Panthers will add some numbers to this group through the draft or undrafted free agency. Carolina needs five or six more linemen to field a third-team offensive line without borrowing from the other groups.

Defensive line

Derrick Brown* (DE), Shy Tuttle* (NT), DeShawn Williams* (DE), Henry Anderson, John Penisini, Bravvion Roy, Marquan McCall, Raequan Williams

The Panthers are rebuilding their defensive front with the switch to a 3-4 base defense. With an odd front, Brown will move to defensive end in a three-man group, taking advantage of his ability to get up the field with leverage and power.

Joining Brown in the starting group are Tuttle and DeShawn Williams, a pair of veteran free-agent additions. Tuttle is expected to serve as the nose tackle in base formations, and he will move around the line in sub packages. Williams, who played under defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero in Denver, will serve as a book end opposite Brown. Of the three starters, Williams is easily the most vulnerable to training camp competition.

Anderson, Roy, McCall and Raequan Williams are all holdovers from last season’s team. Anderson is familiar with playing in a 3-4 defense, while McCall has traditional nose tackle size. Roy is an interesting pass-rush option for speed sub packages.

Penisini, a nose tackle, played for defensive line coach Todd Wash in Detroit before he abruptly retired last year due to personal reasons. The Panthers will give the 25-year-old defensive lineman a shot to make the squad.

Again, like the offensive line, the Panthers will add to this group later this month.

Outside linebacker

Brian Burns*, Marquis Haynes*, Yetur Gross-Matos, Amare Barno, Kobe Jones

Burns is the centerpiece of the Panthers’ new defense. The Pro Bowl pass rusher has the traits to thrive in a two-point stance in a 3-4 unit, and he will be counted on to take another huge leap in development this year.

However, Burns can’t be the lone consistent EDGE rusher on the team anymore. With Frankie Luvu set to rotate at inside and outside linebacker spots, the Panthers need a consistent threat opposite Burns. As of now, that possible tag-team partner is difficult to project.

Haynes was “the closer” for the Panthers’ defense last season. The veteran pass rusher is ideally used on third down in obvious passing situations. While Haynes has the skill set to surge as a 3-4 outside linebacker, the Panthers should probably hedge their bets with a big move in free agency or on Day 2 of the draft.

Gross-Matos, entering Year 4, is still a work in progress. Perhaps a move to an odd front will help him define himself on the field. Barno flashed in limited snaps last season, but he could eventually emerge as Burns’ long-term sidekick. Jones is a practice squad holdover, who will compete for snaps in camp.

Inside linebacker

Shaq Thompson*, Frankie Luvu*, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Brandon Smith, Chandler Wooten, Arron Mosby

Thompson returning on a reduced salary was a big win for the Panthers. Thompson is the unquestioned leader of the defense, and his presence in the lineup will help Evero as the unit converts to a new scheme. While Thompson might not be a three-down player this year, his intangibles will be important as the new staff looks to establish an improved locker room culture.

Luvu is set to move around the lineup based on the matchup. After a breakout 2022 campaign, Luvu is likely to be viewed as the team’s best blitzer at the inside linebacker position. With a 3-4 front, Evero can disguise Luvu’s role on each play because of his versatility and pass-rushing skills.

Safety Jeremy Chinn, who isn’t listed above, will also handle dime linebacker work in sub-packages. The Panthers consider Chinn to be a rover, despite his natural position being strong safety.

With Chinn and Luvu rotating next to Thompson, the Panthers will try to find roles on defense for Grugier-Hill and Smith. Grugier-Hill has plenty of experience on defense and special teams, while Smith — last year’s fourth-round pick — will be counted on to show some growth at the position.

Wooten and Mosby will try to cling to roster spots in a training camp competition.

Cornerback

Jaycee Horn*, Donte Jackson* (inj.), C.J. Henderson, Keith Taylor, Stantley Thomas-Oliver, Herb Miller

Horn, Jackson and Henderson have all dealt with injuries during the past two seasons. That’s why it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Carolina select a cornerback early in this month’s draft.

Horn has the makings of a legitimate shut-down cornerback, but the rest of the group has significant question marks. Jackson is coming off an Achilles injury, while Henderson struggled mightily with consistency last season. Taylor, Thomas-Oliver and Miller are all backup cornerbacks at this point in their careers.

Following the departure of Myles Hartsfield, the Panthers plan to use a rotation at the nickel corner spot. Horn and Jackson will see work at the position, while Chinn will take on the role in “big nickel” packages. Recently signed safety Eric Rowe can also contribute at the position.

Safety

Vonn Bell*, Xavier Woods*, Jeremy Chinn, Eric Rowe, Myles Dorn

Note: Panthers restricted free agent Sam Franklin has yet to sign his restricted tender.

The Panthers signed Bell and Woods in back-to-back offseasons. The pair of sharp safeties have excellent communication and leadership skills to go along with their production on the field. Bell, in particular, is known for setting the tone on defense.

With Bell and Woods solidified in the starting lineup, Chinn, as mentioned above, will serve as a movable asset within the defense. Chinn can play “big” nickel corner and dime linebacker in sub packages. He could also be used at safety as an occasional blitzer from the secondary.

Rowe, a cornerback-turned-safety, has the ability to line up in multiple spots as well. Rowe will primarily serve as a backup safety, but his role could increase with injuries or changes to the defense. Either way, Rowe provides valuable depth and experience at the position.

Also adding to the versatility of the group is Franklin, who was offered a restricted tender this offseason. Once Franklin officially re-signs, he will return as the team’s special teams ace and a movable chess piece for the defense. Dorn will compete for a spot this summer in camp.

Special teams

JJ Jansen* (LS), Johnny Hekker* (P), Eddy Piñeiro* (K)

The Panthers re-signed Piñeiro and Jansen this offseason. It is unlikely that the special teams trio sees competition this summer.

All three specialists received praise for their work in 2022.