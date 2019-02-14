Complete 2019 Daytona 500 starting lineup
Complete 2019 Daytona 500 starting lineupHeading into Thursday's Gander RV Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday's Daytona 500 main event -- Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is on the Busch Pole, and teammate Alex Bowman will start second when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). We […]
Heading into Thursday’s Gander RV Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event — Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is on the Busch Pole, and teammate Alex Bowman will start second when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
We also knew that the dual 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order.
RELATED: See the field | Paint Scheme Preview | Preseason Power Rankings
As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row.
The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and six Open, non-charter teams compete for the final four spots.
Following the Gander RV Duel races, here is the official Daytona 500 starting lineup.
* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.
Starting Position
Driver
Team
1.
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
2.
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
3.
Kevin Harvick
Stewart-Haas Racing
4.
Joey Logano
Team Penske
5.
Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Roush Fenway Racing
6.
Clint Bowyer
Stewart-Haas Racing
7.
Paul Menard
Wood Brothers Racing
8.
Aric Almirola
Stewart-Haas Racing
9.
Matt DiBenedetto
Leavine Family Racing
10.
Denny Hamlin
Joe Gibbs Racing
11.
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing
12.
Kurt Busch
Chip Ganassi Racing
13
Bubba Wallace
Richard Petty Motorsports
14.
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
15.
Chris Buescher
JTG Daugherty Racing
16.
Jamie McMurray
Spire Motorsports
17.
Jimmie Johnson
Hendrick Motorsports
18.
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
19.
Ryan Newman
Roush Fenway Racing
20.
Austin Dillon
Richard Childress Racing
21.
Ryan Preece
JTG Daugherty Racing
22.
Ty Dillon
Germain Racing
23.
Daniel Suarez
Stewart-Haas Racing
24.
David Ragan
Front Row Motorsports
25.
Parker Kligerman*
Gaunt Brothers Racing
26.
Kyle Larson
Chip Ganassi Racing
27.
Landon Cassill
Starcom Racing
28.
Erik Jones
Joe Gibbs Racing
29.
Daniel Hemric
Richard Childress Racing
30.
Brendan Gaughan*
Beard Motorsports
31.
Kyle Busch
Joe Gibbs Racing
32.
Corey LaJoie
GO FAS Racing
33.
Matt Tifft
Front Row Motorsports
34.
Michael McDowell
Front Row Motorsports
35.
Brad Keselowski
Team Penske
36.
Ross Chastain
Premium Motorsports
37.
Cody Ware
Rick Ware Racing
38.
BJ McLeod
Petty Ware Racing
39.
Tyler Reddick*
Richard Childress Racing
40.
Casey Mears*
Germain Racing