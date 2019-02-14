Complete 2019 Daytona 500 starting lineup Heading into Thursday's Gander RV Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday's Daytona 500 main event -- Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is on the Busch Pole, and teammate Alex Bowman will start second when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). We […]

Heading into Thursday’s Gander RV Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event — Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is on the Busch Pole, and teammate Alex Bowman will start second when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

We also knew that the dual 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order.

RELATED: See the field | Paint Scheme Preview | Preseason Power Rankings

Scroll to continue with content Ad

As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row.

The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and six Open, non-charter teams compete for the final four spots.

Following the Gander RV Duel races, here is the official Daytona 500 starting lineup.

* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.

Story continues