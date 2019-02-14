Complete 2019 Daytona 500 starting lineup

Heading into Thursday’s Gander RV Duel races at Daytona, we already knew the front row for Sunday’s Daytona 500 main event — Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron is on the Busch Pole, and teammate Alex Bowman will start second when the green flag drops Feb. 17 (2:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

We also knew that the dual 60-lap races would set the remainder of the running order.

As a refresher, Duel 1 results set the inside row of the Daytona 500 starting lineup. Duel 2 set the outside row.

The 36 Charter teams are guaranteed a spot in the Daytona 500 field, and six Open, non-charter teams compete for the final four spots.

Following the Gander RV Duel races, here is the official Daytona 500 starting lineup.

* indicates one of the four open teams that made the field.

Starting Position

Driver

Team

1.

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

2.

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

3.

Kevin Harvick

Stewart-Haas Racing

4.

Joey Logano

Team Penske

5.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

Roush Fenway Racing

6.

Clint Bowyer

Stewart-Haas Racing

7.

Paul Menard

Wood Brothers Racing

8.

Aric Almirola

Stewart-Haas Racing

9.

Matt DiBenedetto

Leavine Family Racing

10.

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

11.

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

12.

Kurt Busch

Chip Ganassi Racing

13

Bubba Wallace

Richard Petty Motorsports

14.

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

15.

Chris Buescher

JTG Daugherty Racing

16.

Jamie McMurray

Spire Motorsports

17.

Jimmie Johnson

Hendrick Motorsports

18.

Chase Elliott

Hendrick Motorsports

19.

Ryan Newman

Roush Fenway Racing

20.

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

21.

Ryan Preece

JTG Daugherty Racing

22.

Ty Dillon

Germain Racing

23.

Daniel Suarez

Stewart-Haas Racing

24.

David Ragan

Front Row Motorsports

25.

Parker Kligerman*

Gaunt Brothers Racing

26.

Kyle Larson

Chip Ganassi Racing

27.

Landon Cassill

Starcom Racing

28.

Erik Jones

Joe Gibbs Racing

29.

Daniel Hemric

Richard Childress Racing

30.

Brendan Gaughan*

Beard Motorsports

31.

Kyle Busch

Joe Gibbs Racing

32.

Corey LaJoie

GO FAS Racing

33.

Matt Tifft

Front Row Motorsports

34.

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

35.

Brad Keselowski

Team Penske

36.

Ross Chastain

Premium Motorsports

37.

Cody Ware

Rick Ware Racing

38.

BJ McLeod

Petty Ware Racing

39.

Tyler Reddick*

Richard Childress Racing

40.

Casey Mears*

Germain Racing

 

