Project for outdoor classroom moves ahead at Hume School

Hume Elementary School will be taking it to the outside to deliver its academic messages.

The elementary school received the City stamp of approval on the idea for a pavilion (outdoor classroom) close in the back of school (south side) adjacent to Third Street as a sloped roof alongside the existing south gymnasium wall.

The proposed pavilion will be located on City land and, as a result, required that the school enter into a licence of occupation with the City — that would require an annual fee. The project will also require a development variance permit for setbacks and a building permit.

Hume Elementary requested that council waive the fees associated with the project. The fee for the development variance permit was approximately $500 and the fee for the building permit was estimated to be $505 along with an additional $600 damage deposit.

Meanwhile, the annual licence of occupation fees would work out to be approximately $3,750 per year.

“The addition of a pavilion on the school grounds will create a useable space in all four seasons,” wrote Hume principal Sacha Kalabis in a letter to council. “This is also in keeping with the broader educational movement to bring learning and kids outside. The added benefit to the broader community will be a covered area to sit and enjoy fresh air.”

The outdoor space is expected to be utilized by the students and teachers for learning, gathering and aboriginal education as well as available for use by the community outside of designated school hours. Kalabis anticipated that the space could be used on a year-round basis.

The proposed pavilion is based on a design by Jeff Pepperdine, who is a senior project manager with Spearhead, and has been reviewed by a structural engineer. The location was selected as it provided some protection from the elements, accommodated easy access from the school, and was a suitable distance from the noise pollution experienced along Nelson Avenue.

South Nelson has budgeted $50,000 to build the shelter.

“We are actively fundraising and have so far raised $10,000 from the Hume School PAC largely from local fundraising efforts,” noted Kalabis. “We are also approaching CBT, the RDCK for support along with local mills, Home Hardware, Kalesinkoff, Spearhead, Danco Roofing, Kays Contracting etc. for in kind donations to the project.”

Council waived the licence of occupation fee for a three-year term which reflected the length of a standard licence agreement. At the end of that term Hume Elementary could make a request to extend the waiver if necessary.

Timothy Schafer, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Nelson Daily