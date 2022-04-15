With ‘Project Dynamo,’ a Florida group is on a mission to save lives trapped in Ukraine

Michael Wilner
·7 min read

Creed Burleson checked in to the Radisson Blu in Kyiv on Feb. 22 with big plans. He would set up a new website design business in Ukraine over the coming days, stopping by the bank and submitting paperwork to establish the new company with local authorities.

Instead, Burleson, 62, an Army veteran from Marion in North Carolina, ended up in the hotel’s garage-turned-bunker two days later as Russia’s bombardment began. “There was no way out because the trains were so packed,” he told McClatchy.

The sounds of air raid sirens were constant as Burleson searched for an escape. At that point, in the early days of the war, the extent of Russia’s capabilities and its penetration of the capital weren’t clear. But Burleson did not believe that time was on his side.

So he reached out to Project Dynamo, an organization founded months earlier by three Florida men to help extract Americans from war zones the U.S. government wouldn’t enter.

Project Dynamo put him through a secretive vetting process to confirm his identity. They told him to expect a text with a pickup location and to pack a single bag.

He received the text with coordinates around March 2 with four hours’ notice, and was soon on a bus toward an undisclosed location, told to turn off all his electronics.

“All the security areas that we had to go through — some of the authorities came on and looked at you. Some of them collected our passports. Some of them went through our luggage. And you just hoped they were Ukrainians, and not Russians, because what if they’ve infiltrated?” Burleson recalled by phone, now safely out of Ukraine.

“I was really, really happy to get the heck out of there,” he added.

PRIVATE RESCUES

Project Dynamo began in the living room of Bryan Stern, a Tampa resident and U.S. veteran who was among a small group of military first responders in New York on Sept. 11, 2001.

When the United States began pulling out of Afghanistan 20 years later, in August of last year, and images emerged of Afghans falling off an airborne U.S. C-17 in their desperate effort to escape, he was reminded of that day in New York when men and women jumped to their deaths from the towers.

“I called up a couple friends of mine, and said, ‘This is what we’re going to do,’ ” Stern said in an interview on an encrypted video call from a location in southern Ukraine. Two other Tampa residents help Stern with the business and legal side of the project.

“We didn’t have a very detailed plan — we had some ideas, we had some thoughts,” he said. “But we know enough to know that you have to get there first to understand the environment.”

Project Dynamo was successful at conducting private rescues of Americans in Afghanistan at the end of the war there. After the U.S. military departed in September, with Taliban forces in full control, Dynamo chartered an aircraft that flew over 120 U.S. citizens and green card holders to the United States.

But some in the U.S. government expressed concern that the group took risks that other nonprofits would not. One of their flights out of Afghanistan in September had to be grounded in the United Arab Emirates en route to the United States, after Project Dynamo failed to share the manifest with U.S. authorities in advance. One individual on the flight was ultimately not allowed to enter the United States.

A State Department official would not comment on the work of Project Dynamo, instead directing U.S. citizens to the department’s website for assistance leaving Ukraine.

“We continue to be focused on communicating with U.S. citizens residing in Ukraine to urge them to depart immediately,” an official said. “U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine, and those in Ukraine should depart immediately using commercial or other privately available ground transportation options if it is safe to do so.”

In January, as the group was wrapping up its operations in Afghanistan, another crisis brewed.

Stern arrived in Kyiv over Valentine’s Day weekend at the encouragement of a donor to begin planning for the possibility of a Russian invasion, building infrastructure for rescues. In an unfamiliar country, he had to find airfields, aircraft, buses and drivers, figure out escape routes and identify potential waypoints and safe houses.

“Everyone we work with, I have personally met,” Stern said. “We take the time to drink the tea, eat the food, meet the family, smoke the hookah, smoke the cigars, drink the vodka — whatever it is — to make sure the people we’re talking to are the ones we’re supposed to be talking to.”

It became clear as soon as the war began on Feb. 24 that Dynamo’s mission in Ukraine would look far different than its operations in Afghanistan.

“In Afghanistan, all the land borders were closed. So all of our operations were by air,” Stern said. “In Ukraine, it’s the photo negative. The first thing they did was close the airspace, but all the land borders are open.”

A rescue mission under way in Ukraine by Project Dynamo, a nonprofit organization founded in Florida in August.
A rescue mission under way in Ukraine by Project Dynamo, a nonprofit organization founded in Florida in August.

A spokesman for Project Dynamo said the organization has evacuated more than 400 people from Ukraine so far, “with multiple rescue missions currently underway.” Press for Project Dynamo is handled by Judge Public Relations, whose owner, James Judge, is running for Congress in Tampa as a Republican.

Unlike its mission in Afghanistan, Dynamo’s work in Ukraine is not limited to U.S. citizens and residents. Nationals of Ukraine, NATO countries, and others with claims for asylum, are eligible as well.

Deb, a Canadian volunteer for Project Dynamo who helps secure their database of case information and train case officers, said her work for the organization has been among the most fulfilling of her career.

“For me, it’s the direct connection to the people in crisis — we have the messages from people asking for help, and some of those messages are very specific of the troubles they’re in,” said Deb, who asked for her last name not to be published out of safety concerns.

“All of the stories are heart wrenching,” she said. “The ones that hurt me the most are the people in places like Mariupol where we literally don’t have a way to get there safely to help people.”

BABIES AND HOLOCAUST SURVIVORS

The group has organized its rescue missions into several categories.

Gemini and Aquarius missions focus on bringing babies recently born through surrogacy out of Ukraine, and surrogate mothers to safer areas of the country where they can still give birth without compromising the parental rights of the child. Ukraine is one of the only countries in Europe where surrogacy is allowed, entangling expecting families around the world in the war.

A baby is rescued from Ukraine by Project Dynamo, a nonprofit organization founded in Florida in August.
A baby is rescued from Ukraine by Project Dynamo, a nonprofit organization founded in Florida in August.

Voyager missions focus on extracting Holocaust survivors — mostly Jewish Ukrainians — hoping to reach Israel.

Many of these people find themselves stuck in southern or eastern Ukraine, where the war has shifted since Russia was forced to retreat from its assault in Kyiv in the north.

“Most people who wanted to leave en masse have left,” Stern said, “but there’s a whole bunch of people who are stuck in the east and the south who are cut off. So instead of doing busloads, now we’re doing carloads.”

While Mariupol has been surrounded and decimated by the Russians, other territories in the south and east remain contested and can become suddenly accessible to attempted rescue missions.

The fluidity of the war could continue for some time, Stern said.

“When we were in Afghanistan, we were in the last 10 pages of a 400-page book,” he said. “Here we’re in the fifth week of World War Three. Who knows where this war goes.”

McClatchy investigative reporter Ben Wieder contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Looking ahead to possible NHL playoff matchups in the East

    There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.

  • Palmieri scores in shootout, Islanders beat Penguins 5-4

    NEW YORK (AP) — Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Tuesday night. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assists and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heine

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • NHL's top 30 free agents of 2022

    There is no shortage of quality free agents lining up for paydays this summer.

  • Anna Kane joins fans in helping Ryan Hartman pay his middle-finger fine

    Ryan Hartman was fined for flipping the bird at Evander Kane following their tilt on Tuesday, but Evander's ex-wife and fans alike were happy to help.

  • Vancouver officially in the running to host men's FIFA 2026 World Cup games

    After a change of heart by the province, FIFA has now named Vancouver as an official candidate to hold games during the men's 2026 World Cup tournament co-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada. In a release, the organization that governs international soccer said both the province and City of Vancouver have submitted documents to join the candidate host city process, with B.C. Place as the proposed stadium. "...as well as recent inspection visit by a FIFA delegation, world football's go

  • Two-time champion Lightning beat Ducks, lock up playoff spot

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Cirelli scored 1:58 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Thursday night to clinch a berth in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Ross Colton, Alex Killorn and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 10 saves before being replaced by Brian Elliott, who stopped all 13 shots he faced. Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry added a goal for Anaheim. Anthony Stolarz, making his first career start against Tampa Bay,

  • Tim Stützle leads Ottawa Senators past Detroit Red Wings 4-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Tim Stützle had two goals and an assist, and the Ottawa Senators beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Tuesday night. Austin Watson added a goal and an assist as Ottawa stopped a three-game slide. Drake Batherson snapped a tie in the second period, and Anton Forsberg made 24 saves. Stützle's goals were both empty-netters, one with 1:05 left and another with 14 seconds remaining. The 20-year-old forward also picked up his 30th assist on Batherson's 15th goal of the season. Tyler Bertuz

  • Hockey player returns to team after allegations of racism

    Anthony Allain-Samaké, who denounced racist and discriminatory remarks of which he was the target, will join his team, L'Intrépide de Gatineau, and participate in the Dodge Cup, set to start Wednesday in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. The U15 AAA player left his team earlier in April, but made the decision Tuesday to play again following discussions with his family and team officials. On Friday, the team announced six of its players involved had been suspended for the remainder of the season, followin

  • Tyson Nash still stands by controversial Ducks-Coyotes fight call

    Coyotes commentator Tyson Nash reiterated that he loves Trevor Zegras, but thinks the star rookie should've been "prepared to get punched in the mouth."

  • Blackhawks, F Reese Johnson agree to 2-year extension

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a two-year contract extension with forward Reese Johnson. The team announced the deal on Wednesday. It runs through the 2023-24 season with an $800,000 salary-cap hit. The 23-year-old Johnson has one goal and five assists in 28 games this season. He made his NHL debut for Chicago last year. “Reese’s work ethic and competitiveness are characteristics we’re always looking for in players we have in our system,” general manager Kyle Davidson said

  • What's going on with James Harden?

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss the James Harden expierence in Philadelphia and why he is the key to whether the Raptors or 76ers win their playoff series. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Report: Lakers targeting Raptors' Nick Nurse after firing Frank Vogel

    The Lakers are reportedly circling the 2020 NBA coach of the year after firing Frank Vogel on Monday.

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: OG Anunoby's versatility could be a real problem for Philly

    OG Anunoby has had success defending some of the 76ers top offensive threats.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Fred VanVleet on health status ahead of series vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet discusses how his knee is feeling, his advice to the young players on the Raptors and ways Scottie Barnes has progressed throughout the season.

  • Canada's Dion wins short track world gold, Hamelin career ends with relay bronze

    MONTREAL — Canadian short-track speedskater Pascal Dion won his first world championship gold medal and his decorated teammate Charles Hamelin capped his career with a relay bronze. Montreal's Dion won the men's 3,000 metres on home ice at Maurice Richard Arena and then helped Hamelin and Canada take bronze in the 5,000-metre relay. The relay was Hamelin's swan song and his 38th world championship medal, of which 15 were gold. "It is one of the best things that happened to me," Hamelin said in a

  • The playoff races that matter down the stretch of the NHL season

    There's only slight intrigue when it comes to who will make it in, but there is plenty of jockeying for position to be done leading into the Stanley Cup playoffs.