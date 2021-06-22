ANTWERP, Belgium, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -- While the Red Devils were playing the European Championship, Wim Tellier exposed his huge art installation in the King Baudouin Stadium the home of the Red Devils.

PROJECT CLOSER by Wim Tellier reveals larger than life art installation in soccer stadium of Belgium Red Devils

In a later stage, the artist will perforate the canvas and plant small sunflowers inside. The entire growing process of the sunflowers will be photographed in a time lapse, to show how tiny sunflowers completely overgrow and overpower a symbol of a man feeling invincible. Afterwards the entire fabric will be recycled into beach chairs.

The symbolism of Project Closer is multi-layered. The artist wants to stress how people remain vulnerable even when trying to shield and protect themselves from harm. The King Baudouin Stadium is therefore an ideal location: right at the start of the Euro Soccer Championships. It reminds us of a place where people want to come together and celebrate, but where Covid has shown us how vulnerable we all are.

If a city is interested in hosting the Art Installation CLOSER, they are more than welcome to contact the artist Wim Tellier.

About Wim Tellier, photographer and artist

Wim Tellier was the first artist in the world who exhibited an 30.000m2 art installation at the Arctic. And with his art projects he travelled in more than 75 countries.

Thanks to an unique partnership with Canon Belgium, Wim Tellier was able to print the huge 500 gig picture together with his family.

When printed Wim Tellier had to find a company that wanted to stitch the huge picture together.

A small family business, Zeilmakerij Borremans, took the incredible challenge to stitch the 3000kg picture. Because of the size it was like working blindfolded.

bit.ly/closertrailer



bit.ly/closerphotos

