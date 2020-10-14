Project Big Picture has ‘overwhelming support’ from EFL clubs with ‘no other palatable option’ available

Representatives of English Football League clubs have revealed there is “overwhelming support” from the lower divisions for the controversial Project Big Picture proposal driven by Liverpool and Manchester United.

Peter Ridsdale (Preston North End), Tony Stewart (Rotherham United), Jex Moxey (Burton Albion and EFL Board rep), Paul Scally (Gillingham) and Nigel Travis (Leyton Orient) were aligned in their view that the game in the country is in desperate need of a reset with the plan remedying short-term pain while also providing greater sustainability in future.

Under Project Big Picture, the Premier League would share a net 25 per cent of its upcoming broadcast deals with the EFL as well as offer an immediate £250m bailout to help the pyramid survive.

It would also cover funding for stadium infrastructure and grassroots, the creation of a fan charter, an easing of the packed domestic schedule and a £100m helping hand to the Football Association.

There would be an end to the “evil” of parachute payments, but all of these upshots are countered by the issue of ‘special voting rights,’ which would consolidate the power of the top-flight’s ‘Big Six’ along with Everton, Southampton and West Ham.

The EFL clubs, however, are not plagued by that detail, with Travis revealing there have been “no other alternatives” with “no-one else coming up with something palatable.”

During a lengthy conference call, Moxey reminded that the Premier League are on record stating that if the government backed Project Restart last season and allowed the campaign to finish, they would “step up and solve the EFL’s financial crisis.” He stated talks have been “frustrating” with no solution anywhere near as effective or as detailed as the one drafted by England’s two most successful clubs.

Scally added that over the past six months, the rescue figure discussed by the top-flight was around £20m-25m.

During a call with all the Championship sides, there were “no dissenting voices” to Project Big Picture, according to Ridsdale, who said there was “broad agreement with the principle.”

Moxey added there was “complete support” from League One for the reset, with Stewart highlighting there wasn’t just backing from League Two, but excitement over the effect of the proposal too.

There was widespread disgust that the details over Project Big Picture was leaked before clubs knew about it or had the opportunity to discuss its merits or flaws, with Scally particularly scathing.

EFL chairman Rick Parry received full support from clubs

“It was intended to cause maximum damage, to kill the plan,” he said.

Culture secretary Oliver Dowden’s reaction to the blueprint was also not appreciated and it was apparent that none of the representatives felt that the government has done its bit to help solve the financial devastation facing the EFL.

There was total faith in Rick Parry, with the negative press against the chairman labelled “complete nonsense” by Stewart.

When pressed whether Project Big Picture’s sweeteners for the pyramid was worth the country’s elite clubs having control over the game with greater voting powers, Scally said “this is not about selling our souls to the devil and just taking the money. It’s about future sustainability.”

Ridsdale called the financial aid of Project Big Picture a “hallelujah for the EFL. It helps solves a massive problem.”

