PROGRESSIVE PLANET ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT WEBINAR TO PROVIDE BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of innovative circular solutions and eco-friendly micronized minerals delivering sustainability benefits for industry and agriculture, is pleased to announce that the Company will present a business update and further details regarding the acquisition of Absorbent Products LTD during a live Zoom webinar on Monday, January 10th at 4:00 p.m. EST / 1:00 p.m. PST.

Progressive Planet Solutions Logo (CNW Group/Progressive Planet Solutions)

PLAN will address the acquisition, evolving corporate developments, current highlights and future business objectives. Members of the Executive Team, including CEO Steve Harpur, will present and participate in a Q&A session. Shareholders are invited to register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bhoEyZOKR5CSng678C4F0w. For those unable to participate, a recording of the webinar will be posted to the Progressive Planet Solutions website following the live broadcast.

Topic: Progressive Planet Management Update
When: Monday, January 10, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Register in Advance:
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_bhoEyZOKR5CSng678C4F0w After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create; utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change. PLAN's research team has begun exploring the opportunity to utilize the legacy CO2 stream generated by APL's natural gas rotary kiln drier in operation in Kamloops.

PLAN's operations currently include:

  • A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

  • A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

  • Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the completion of the proposed acquisition of APL, the anticipated business plan of the Company subsequent to completion of such acquisition, and the proposed private placement financing offered by the Company. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions, or are those that, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition as described; the Company's ability to complete the proposed private placement; the general state of the industry in which the Company operates; the state of financial markets generally; and other risks and factors that the Company is not aware of at this time.

