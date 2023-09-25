Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's (KLSE:PICORP) Returns On Capital Not Reflecting Well On The Business

What underlying fundamental trends can indicate that a company might be in decline? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Trends like this ultimately mean the business is reducing its investments and also earning less on what it has invested. So after we looked into Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (KLSE:PICORP), the trends above didn't look too great.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = RM3.0m ÷ (RM170m - RM81m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad has an ROCE of 3.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 7.8%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE at Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad is showing some signs of weakness. Unfortunately, returns have declined substantially over the last five years to the 3.4% we see today. On top of that, the business is utilizing 24% less capital within its operations. When you see both ROCE and capital employed diminishing, it can often be a sign of a mature and shrinking business that might be in structural decline. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 48%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

The Bottom Line

In summary, it's unfortunate that Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 32% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

One more thing: We've identified 3 warning signs with Progressive Impact Corporation Berhad (at least 2 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding these would certainly be useful.

