Progressive and centrist Dems battle for Vermont House seat

·5 min read

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint are the leading candidates in a Democratic U.S. House primary that could make either of them the first female member of Vermont’s congressional delegation.

Gray has the backing of the centrist lane of the party, with endorsements from former Govs. Madeline Kunin and Howard Dean. Retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy donated $5,000 to her campaign and cast a ballot for her.

Balint has been endorsed by an all-star list of progressive leaders, including the state’s other U.S. senator, Bernie Sanders; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; and Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, the founders of Vermont’s famously progressive ice cream company, Ben & Jerry’s.

The winner of Tuesday’s primary is expected to cruise to victory in November in deep-blue Vermont. Despite the state’s liberal credentials built up over the last half century, the lack of turnover in the congressional delegation has made Vermont the only state in the country that has never been represented in Washington by a woman.

Leahy’s retirement after 48 years in office set the stage for the history-making moment. U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who has been in Congress since 2007, decided to run for Leahy’s Senate seat. That opened up his House seat for Gray or Balint, who would also be the first openly gay person to represent Vermont in Congress if elected.

It's the first open seat in the state's three-person congressional delegation since 2006. And given Vermont’s penchant for reelecting incumbents, it’s likely that the winner of the Democratic primary will be able to hold the seat as long as she wants.

The ads on television and social media, and the flyers that are showing up in Vermonters' mailboxes every day, remain positive, focused on what the candidates see as their qualifications. But the high stakes of the contest — and the ongoing battle between the centrist and progressive wings of the Democratic Party — have laid bare the intensity of the campaign.

During a debate Thursday, Gray called Balint out for a critical comment she made while seeking the endorsement of Vermont’s Progressive Party. Balint had denounced Gray as a "corporatist and a catastrophe for the left.”

“How can Vermonters expect that you will act any differently in Congress than you have on this campaign where you’ve launched negative attacks?" Gray said. “Isn’t that the problem that we see in Congress today?"

Balint apologized to Gray for the comment, “if you found it hurtful." But Balint used the opportunity to note the source of many of Gray's campaign contributions.

“I said at the time the reason why I was concerned was because of the funds that you’re raising from Washington insiders," Balint said. “You have raised a tremendous amount of money from lobbyists in D.C. and not as much money from people back here in Vermont."

Despite this tension, the two candidates hold similar views on most issues. Both support abortion rights and want to boost affordable housing, increase access to inexpensive child care and expand broadband internet services in rural areas.

Gray, a 38-year-old attorney, grew up on a farm in the Connecticut River town of Newbury and now lives in Burlington. She has touted her experience working as a Welch staffer in Washington, in Europe for the International Committee of the Red Cross, her time as an assistant attorney general and, for the last two years, her job as lieutenant governor.

Balint, a 54-year-old former middle school teacher from Brattleboro, first came to Vermont in 1994 to teach rock climbing and settled in the state permanently in 1997. She was first elected to the state Senate in 2014. Two years ago, she became the first woman chosen as Senate president pro tempore, which means she oversees the chamber’s legislative work and presides over the state Senate if the lieutenant governor is absent.

Disputes about the source of their donations — Vermonters versus out-of-state donors or spending by outside groups — have helped drive some of the acrimony in the race.

A number of outside groups are supporting Balint's candidacy, including the LGBTQ Victory Fund, which has spent nearly $1 million supporting her. By law, those groups are prohibited from coordinating their efforts with the campaigns.

Before the ads started, Gray had asked Balint whether she would condemn outside spending. Balint agreed.

Now that the outside spending has started, Gray says those outside groups are interfering with the conversation she is trying to have with voters.

“All of a sudden, someone else is coming in and telling Vermonters who to hire. That’s not the Vermont way," Gray said. “Outside groups are unelected. They’re unaccountable. They’re not representing us in Congress."

Balint said she doesn't think the outside spending will make a difference in the race. In any event, she said, she has no control over it.

“I feel really great about the fact that we’ve run a really excellent campaign," Balint said. “I wish they weren’t involved because I want my team to get the full credit for everything that we have done here."

There are four Democrats on the ballot Tuesday for U.S. House; one has dropped out and the fourth is a South Burlington physician. Three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination.

Voter Christy Hudon of Stowe said she hadn’t decided whether to vote for Balint or Gray, though she is leaning toward Gray. In one of her ads, Gray highlights the challenges she and her family have faced with her mother's chronic health problems. Hudon said her own family is dealing with issues related to aging relatives.

“I definitely feel like she understands where people’s needs are at that time a little bit better,” Hudon said.

Voter Annie Greenfelder of Middlesex noted that there doesn’t appear to be much policy difference between Gray and Balint. She said she voted for Balint because of the endorsements she has received from environmental activists but would like to see Gray run for another office if she loses.

“We need more politicians down the pipe,” Greenfelder said.

Wilson Ring, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • Toronto FC completes two side deals to seal return of Richie Laryea on loan

    Toronto FC confirmed the return of Canadian fullback/wingback Richie Laryea on Friday on loan from England's Nottingham Forrest. To get Laryea, Toronto made side-deals involving at least US$350,000 in general allocation money with FC Dallas and FC Cincinnati to move up the allocation order, which MLS uses as a mechanism for former MLS players returning to the league after leaving on a transfer fee of US$500,000 or more. Toronto sent US$225,000 in general allocation money ($175,000 in 2022 and $5

  • Kailen Sheridan, Lucas Cavallini named Canada Soccer players of the month

    TORONTO — Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and forward Lucas Cavallini have been named Canada Soccer’s players of the month for July. Sheridan was named the top 'keeper at the recent CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico, where she helped Canada qualify for the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Sheridan and teammates Jessie Fleming, Vanessa Gilles and Julia Grosso were named to the tournament's Best XI. Sheridan, a native of Whitby, Ont., who plays her club soccer for the NWSL's San Diego Wave, posted four consecut

  • Alouettes ready for physical challenge against undefeated Blue Bombers

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes will attempt Thursday night what six other CFL teams have failed to do -- hand the Winnipeg Blue Bombers their first loss of the season. The two-time reigning Grey Cup champions Bombers, off to an 8-0 start for the first time since 1960, arrive in Montreal with a 5-0 road record and with as many wins as all the teams in the East Division combined. To make the going even rougher for the Alouettes, Montreal (2-5) will head to Winnipeg for the second of back-to-bac

  • CF Montreal carries strong road form into matchup with surging Columbus

    MONTREAL — A lot has been made about CF Montreal’s form on the road this year, and for good reason. While the club struggled to get points away from Stade Saputo last season, Montreal has improved to become a top-10 road team this year, beating a club record with five wins. Huge road wins against the rival New York Red Bulls and reigning CONCACAF Champions League champion Seattle have given head coach Wilfried Nancy and his squad valuable points. Another challenge awaits them as they travel to C

  • Calgary is a 'great fit' for new Flame Huberdeau

    CALGARY — After a tumultuous start to the off-season, the Calgary Flames announced some good news late Thursday night with the signing of newly acquired left-winger Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million contract extension. “They're the team that traded for me, and you want to play for a team that wants you,” said Huberdeau on Friday morning. “I'm excited to be a Flame for the next nine years. That was my goal right, from the get-go, and we got it done.” Last season, Calgary was 50-21-

  • What Scottie Barnes could have averaged in rookie season as a primary option

    Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, Brian Macon, joined Amit Mann to hypothesize what kind of numbers Barnes could have put up if he was used as a primary option on the offensive end. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • What Blue Jays can expect from each trade deadline acquisition

    The Blue Jays were busy at the trade deadline. Here's what you need to know about the new guys.

  • Jonathan Huberdeau gets $84M, 8-year extension with the Flames

    CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — The Calgary Flames and recently acquired forward Jonathan Huberdeau have agreed to an $84 million, eight-year contract extension. The 29-year-old Huberdeau came to Calgary from the Florida Panthers with defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, forward Cole Schwindt and a conditional 2025 first-round pick last month for star forward Matthew Tkachuk. Calgary announced Huberdeau's new deal Thursday night. “I’m thrilled to be part of the Calgary Flames organization long-term,” Huberdeau

  • World champion boxer Tammara Thibeault ready to be the one to beat in Birmingham

    Tammara Thibeault's place in boxing has changed quite a bit since her quarter-final loss at the Tokyo Olympic Games last summer. After unplugging from her sport following the Games and getting back to the drawing board, Thibeault enters the Commonwealth Games as the newly-minted middleweight world champion with a target on her back. Going from chasing the top, to being at the top does not faze the 25-year-old, who trains out of Montreal. "I'm very confident, but now I'm the one to beat. Obviousl

  • Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic pulls out of Montreal tournament

    MONTREAL (AP) — Novak Djokovic withdrew from the upcoming hard-court tournament in Montreal on Thursday because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and is therefore not allowed to enter Canada. By the same reason, as things stand now, he also will not be able to compete in the U.S. Open later this month. Djokovic, a 35-year-old from Serbia, has said he won’t get the shots, even if that means he can’t go to certain tournaments. He missed the Australian Open in January after being deported from

  • Scottie Barnes' trainer discusses how the Raptors rookie improved his ball-handling

    Brian Macon, Scottie Barnes' basketball trainer, joined Amit Mann to detail at how he helped the reigning Rookie of the Year improve his ball-handling skills during the offseason. The full episode on Barnes' offseason development can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies to donate World Cup earnings to charity

    Canadian soccer star Alphonso Davies says he will donate his World Cup earnings to charity. "Canada welcomed me and my family and gave us the opportunity for a better life," Davies said in a social media post Tuesday. 'It enabled me to live my dreams. It’s a great honour to play for Canada and I want to give back, so I’ve decided that I will donate this years World Cup earnings to charity." The 21-year-old Bayern Munich fullback was born in a Ghanaian refugee camp after his parents fled the civi

  • Sarah Mitton's shot put title highlights Canada's 5-gold day at Commonwealth Games

    Sarah Mitton's gold medal in women's shot put on Wednesday highlighted Canada's five-gold medal haul at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Wednesday. The Brooklyn, N.S., native, managed a 19.03-metre throw to edge Jamaica's Danniel Thomas-Dodd by just 0.05. New Zealand's Maddison-Lee Wesche grabbed the bronze medal. "The goal from the beginning was to go out and win it, and we achieved it, though not the way we expected," said Mitton. "The competition started out really rough and I

  • Kailer Yamamoto, Oilers agree to terms on two-year extension

    EDMONTON — Forward Kailer Yamamoto has agreed to terms on a two-year extension with the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The deal will carry an average annual value of US$3.1 million. Yamamoto, 23, set career highs in games played (81), goals (20), assists (21) and points (41) last season. He also notched seven points (two goals, five assists) in 14 playoff games during the Oilers' run to the Western Conference finals. A former first-round draft choice of Edmonton in 2017, Yamamoto has recorded 40

  • Former Toronto FC forward Jordan Hamilton signs multi-year deal with Forge FC

    Forge FC, which leads the Canadian Premier League with 37 goals this season, added some more firepower Friday by signing former Toronto FC forward Jordan Hamilton to a multi-year contract. The 26-year-old from Scarborough, Ont., has 11 goals and three assists in 59 career regular-season MLS games with Toronto and the Columbus Crew. Most recently he was with Ireland's Sligo Rovers FC, recording two goals and two assists in 13 appearances. "One thing we've shown with most of our players, we use th

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Harrington takes one stroke lead after first round of Shaw Charity Classic

    CALGARY — Padraig Harrington eagled the final hole at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club on Friday to vault into the lead at the 2022 Shaw Charity Classic. Harrington was trailing clubhouse leader Kirk Triplett by one stroke before draining a lengthy putt from off the green on the par 5 finishing hole to card Friday’s best round of 6-under 64. The 50-year-old Irishman had three birdies on the front nine of the par 70, 7,086-yard layout before adding another birdie and clutch eagle on his back

  • Toronto FC moves to bring Richie Laryea back into the fold after stint in England

    Toronto FC moved to strengthen its roster Thursday, finalizing a deal to bring fullback Richie Laryea back into the fold. The 27-year-old from Toronto spent three seasons in TFC colours before being sold to Nottingham Forest in January. But he saw limited playing time in England's second tier, unable to crack a Forest lineup on a winning run under manager Steve Cooper, who led the team to promotion. Toronto coach Bob Bradley, who doubles as the team's sporting director, said the deal to bring ba