Progressive Cavity Pump Market Size Worth USD 7.09 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 5.8% CAGR

The progressive cavity pump market size is expected to grow from USD 4.77 billion in 2021 to USD 7.09 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

Pune, India, Sept. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global progressive cavity pump market size was USD 4.45 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 4.77 billion in 2021 to USD 7.09 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.8% during the 2021-2028 period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Progressive Cavity Pump Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our researchers, rotating positive displacement pumps are the most common type of progressing cavity pump. They are mostly utilized for continuous, gentle conveyance and precise dosage due to their high process liability and suction capacity. They are incredibly adaptable and can be utilized for a variety of pumping tasks. They have all the benefits of a positive displacement pump and are primarily designed for abrasion resistance in high-stress pumping applications.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 TO 2028 CAGR 5.85% 2028 Value Projection USD 7.09 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 4.45 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 210 Segments covered Pumping Capacity (GPM), Power Rating (HP), End-user, and Region Growth Drivers Lower Energy and Maintenance Cost to Stimulate Growth Rising Demand for Progressive Cavity Pump to Enhance Operational Process



COVID-19 Impacts:

Global Spread of COVID-19 Virus Hindered Market Growth

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has imposed travel restrictions and suspension of industrial works to minimize the impact and spread of the virus. The market has seen a drop in demand from several end-user industries since the onset of COVID-19. Under such difficult conditions, these businesses have witnessed a major drop in revenue and profits, resulting in a significant reduction in the number of employees and workers, and an overall loss in industrial production activities.

Highlights of Report:

The market research report offers important insights, facts, industry-related information, and historical data to provide a thorough industry assessment. To develop the market research report, several procedures and approaches are used to make meaningful assumptions and viewpoints. The research also includes a detailed analysis of market segments, such as pumping capacity, power rating, end-users, and geographies, to provide our readers with a complete picture of the global industry.

Market Drivers:

Rising Demand from End-use Applications to Foster Market Growth

A progressive cavity pump is used in a variety of sectors to transfer raw materials with changing viscosity, abrasiveness, or even high solid content on a continuous or intermittent basis. Various industrial operators in water and wastewater, oil and gas, and food and beverage industries to discharge high viscous material at a steady flow rate use these pumps. Furthermore, as compared to alternative approaches, the usage of progressive cavity pumps helps plant operators save large amounts of energy, lower maintenance costs, and reduce downtime.

The pump is utilized in a variety of sectors to improve industrial process recovery. Changes in good conditions and operational parameters, such as motor speed, can cause havoc with the pump and disrupt the system's steady and reliable operation. In addition, changing the pump speed can reduce the process optimization. These factors are likely to drive the progressive cavity pump market growth.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest progressive cavity pump market share. The region's market expansion may be ascribed to a number of factors, including rapid economic growth and associated increases in economic activities, such as industrialization, modern agriculture, and urbanization, all of which have increased the demand for clean and reusable water. Rapid industrialization, investment in water and wastewater treatment infrastructure, expansion of various industries, such as chemicals, power, and oil & gas, an increase in infrastructural development projects, particularly in China and India, and an intensifying need for proper sanitation with rising standards of living and urbanization are the key factors driving the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

The markets in North America and Europe are expected to increase at a rapid pace over the projected period. The market is expected to be driven industries such as water and wastewater. To put things in perspective, municipal wastewater systems serve about 86% of the population in Canada.

Competitive Landscape:

Presence of Vital Players to Steer Market Growth

Due to the small number of companies functioning in the industry, the cavity pump market is becoming increasingly consolidated. To retain their market position, several market players around the world are boosting their participation in product development. In addition, the businesses are increasing their manufacturing capacities.

Industry Developments:

October 2021: At the Water Environment Federation Annual Technical Exhibition and Conference 2021, NETZSCH demonstrated its broad line of innovative pumps, which includes a number of rotary lobe pumps and progressive cavity pumps for challenging waste water applications.

Segments:

Pumping Capacity (GPM), Power Rating (HP), End-user, and Region are studied for the Market

On the basis of pumping capacity (GPM), the market is branched into 0-500, 500-1000, and above 1000.

Based on power rating (HP), the market is segregated into up to 50, 51-100, and above 100.

Based on end-user, the market is segmented into oil & gas, water and wastewater, food & beverages, chemicals & petrochemicals, pulp & paper, and others.

In terms of geography, the global market is separated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

