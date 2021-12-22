Progressive Care Announces Appointment of Two New Board Members to the Company’s Board of Directors

MIAMI, FL, Dec. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has appointed Birute Norkute and Joseph Ziegler to join the Company’s Board of Directors.



“We are truly excited to include both Birute and Joseph to the Company’s Board,” commented Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO of Progressive Care. “We strongly believe that Joseph’s deep knowledge in healthcare, finance, and accounting with strong regulatory oversight and Birute’s operating, practical experience and in-depth expertise in healthcare regulations and processes will help the Company meet its corporate goals and drive shareholder value over the short, intermediate, and long term.”

Mr. Ziegler is currently the Chief Financial Officer of DAS Health, a private-equity owned provider of IT Services to healthcare providers. Mr. Ziegler previously served as CFO for Encompass Onsite, where he led a team through a period of rapid growth driven by acquisitions and new customer onboarding while improving the financial infrastructure of the business.

Prior to joining Encompass, he held multiple roles as a CFO in the healthcare industry, including Private Equity backed specialty pharmacy Biomatrix, successfully driving top-line growth from $60 million to $500 million during his tenure with the company. Prior to serving as CFO of Biomatrix, Mr. Ziegler served as CFO of Novis Pharmaceuticals, driving the company’s growth from $60 million to $200 million during his tenure and led the company’s sales process to strategic acquirer Cardinal Health. He graduated from Florida Atlantic University with an MBA following a BS in finance.

Ms. Norkute has been a key part of Progressive Care and its/our pharmacy operations team since 2008 and has been leading the Company’s operations since 2013. She stands out as the driving force behind a number of critical accomplishments. As the chief architect of the operational model for ensuring medication adherence, her work is reflected in the Company’s consistent 5-star performance ratings in pharmacy dispensing and medication therapy management.

Before ascending to her current role as COO, Birute controlled budgetary compliance for PharmCoRx locations leading to efficiencies that were often superior to those of automated systems. She also has strong experience managing the Company’s IT infrastructure to ensure current protocols are in place for HIPAA compliance and technological efficiency.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of Third-Party Administration (TPA), data management, COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, 340B contracted pharmacy services, prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

