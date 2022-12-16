Progress on TRC calls to action moving at 'glacial pace': Indigenous think tank

TORONTO — An Indigenous-led think tank says progress is moving at a “glacial pace" seven years after the final report from the Truth and Reconciliation Commission was released.

The Yellowhead Institute, based at Toronto Metropolitan University, says two of the report's 94 calls to action were completed this year — bringing the total of completed calls so far to 13.

The group says at this rate it will take 42 years, or until 2065, to complete all the calls to action.

Both calls completed this year were related to museums and archives.

The report also says the Pope’s apology in Canada did not go far enough to complete the directive.

Pope Francis delivered an apology to survivors of Canada's residential schools in Alberta in July, but the think tank says it fell short for not mentioning the “spiritual, cultural, emotional, physical, and sexual abuse of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis children.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2022.

The Canadian Press