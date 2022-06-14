Progress Software to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on June 28, 2022

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of infrastructure software, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal second quarter after the market close on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The company’s fiscal second quarter ended on May 31, 2022.

Progress will host a conference call to review and discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call may be accessed via investors.progress.com or dial-in at 866-374-5140 (domestic) or +1 404-400-0571 (international) using the access code 18683835#. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

About Progress
Dedicated to propelling business forward in a technology-driven world, Progress (Nasdaq: PRGS) helps businesses drive faster cycles of innovation, fuel momentum and accelerate their path to success. As the trusted provider of the best products to develop, deploy and manage high-impact applications, Progress enables customers to develop the applications and experiences they need, deploy where and how they want and manage it all safely and securely. Hundreds of thousands of enterprises, including 1,700 software companies and 3.5 million developers, depend on Progress to achieve their goals—with confidence. Learn more at www.progress.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Progress is a trademark or registered trademark of Progress Software Corporation and/or its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other names contained herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investor Contact:

 

Press Contact:

Michael Micciche

 

Erica McShane

Progress Software

 

Progress Software

+1 781-850-8450

 

+1 781-280-4000

Investor-Relations@progress.com

 

PR@progress.com

Source: Progress Software Corporation


