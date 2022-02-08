Progress on share buyback programme

Progress on share buyback programme

ING announced today that, in line with the launch of its €1,744 million share buyback programme announced on 1 October 2021, the company has repurchased 679 shares during the week of 31 January 2022 up to and including 4 February 2022.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €13.21 for a total amount of €8,972.44. For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ING website at at https://www.ing.com/Investor-relations/Share-information/Share-buyback-programme.htm.

The total number of shares repurchased under this programme to date is 127,631,583 ordinary shares at an average price of €12.57 for a total consideration of €1,604,294,900.17. To date approximately 91.99% of the maximum total value of the share buyback programme has been completed.

Note for editors

ING PROFILE
ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING Bank’s more than 57,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to customers in over 40 countries.

ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, INGA.AS), Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).

Sustainability forms an integral part of ING’s strategy, evidenced by ING’s leading position in sector benchmarks.
ING's ESG rating by MSCI was upgraded to 'AA' in December 2020. ING Group shares are included in major sustainability and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) index products of leading providers STOXX, Morningstar and FTSE Russell. In January 2021, ING received an ESG evaluation score of 83 ('strong') from S&P Global Ratings.





