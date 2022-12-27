Progress made toward new health facility

The Centre de santé communautaire de Timmins got a few steps closer to building its new home this year.

Since the announcement in April that a new francophone medical centre would be built in Timmins, work has been progressing steadily, including a $10-million commitment to the project from the Ontario government.

At the time of the announcement, Michelle Stevens, the executive director of the centre, said that the community not only needed linguistic accessibility, but cultural understanding as well.

“My favourite expression is that it's not just speaking French, but it's speaking the culture," said Stevens in April.

In November, the medical clinic moved to a temporary home in Timmins Square, and the administrative offices moved to offices on Wilson Avenue.

The final steps toward the demolition of the Kent Avenue locations came together at the end of this year and the demolition of the building started on Dec. 14.

The new facility will be more accessible and offer more services to the community, as well as offering educational opportunities.

It could also help recruit and keep medical professionals in the community, said Stevens.

"Physical space is a tool to recruit. If we're trying to recruit people from down south, or even overseas, and they see that there's investment from the government to improve health care, then we'll have their commitment as well." she said. "At least we hope."

