'Progress made,' community says, as Windsor celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

Steven Mull is a Cree shaman from Manitoba who celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day in Windsor on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. (Tyler Clapp/CBC - image credit)

The conversations around National Indigenous Peoples Day in Windsor, Ont., aren't the same as they were 10 years ago, or even five years ago, community members said marking the celebration Wednesday.

"I believe the community has become more well versed, robust in our presence, it's been more accepting and we've had a lot of newcomers and allies, friends, join and participate in our celebrations," said Kristen Jeavons, a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation and an Indigenous justice co-ordinator.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kristen Jeavons is an Indigenous Justice Coordinator and member of the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Kristen Jeavons is an Indigenous Justice Coordinator and member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

"Conversations today, we weren't having them five years or 10 years ago ... I'm really happy with the change and the progress we've made and inclusively and equity and as far as ones are concerned with Indigeneity."

Wednesday's celebrations at Mic Mac Park included booths from community services, Indigenous-owned businesses, and plenty of food and music.

Windsor's celebration is unique because of the number of people and partners at the table, one organizer said.

"It provides a real community reconnection sometimes," said Eric Hill. "We're always busy with our lives and we tend not to take the time to reconnect with maybe certain friends and family.

"This really provides an opportunity for people to do that in our Indigenous community."

Steven Mull, who commonly goes by Stirs the Fire, is Cree from Manitoba and part of the Buffalo clan.

"(National Indigenous Peoples Day) is our one day out of the year where it's like Canada Day, 4th of July," Mull said. "This is our day to celebrate because it's not just a celebration of who we are. But it's also a celebration of of what we've been through.

"What we've been through is a learning experience because now we have to think of ways to help heal our younger generations."

Eric Hill is one of the organizers of Windsor's National Indigenous Peoples Day, marked on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Mic Mac Park.

Eric Hill is one of the organizers of Windsor's National Indigenous Peoples Day, marked on Wednesday, June 21, 2023 in Mic Mac Park. (Tyler Clapp/CBC)

Mull said he feels that more people have their "eyes open" to what's going on with Indigenous people in Canada over the last several years.

"They see us differently and they also see their government differently because we're we're taking steps to have the government not just reconcile, but it's it's got to be more than just saying sorry. Saying sorry just doesn't cut it anymore."

Looking forward, Jeavons said she's hopeful for what the future holds — but calls for continued commitment to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action.

"Because there's many agencies that come: many community members, knowledge holders, elders, teachers that come and share in the in the day, today we're able to learn from each other," Jeavons said.

"Because we're all gathered here today, we get to learn from one another, share with one another and be present and be mindful of where we are."