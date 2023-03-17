Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023
Progress on ABN AMRO share buyback programme 10 March – 16 March 2023
ABN AMRO reports the transaction details related to its EUR 500 million share buyback programme announced on 8 February 2023.
During the week of 10 March 2023 up to and including 16 March 2023 a total of 3,987,794 shares and depositary receipts were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.02 for a total amount of EUR 59,899,396.40.
For detailed information on the daily repurchased shares and depositary receipts, individual share purchase transactions and weekly reports, see the ABN AMRO website at https://www.abnamro.com/en/investor-relations/information/share-buyback-programme
To date the total consideration for shares and depositary receipts repurchased amounts to EUR 334,522,591.30 representing 66.9% of the overall share buyback programme.
