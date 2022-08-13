‘This program wasn’t born on third base’: Stoops-Calipari feud not settling down yet

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jon Hale
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mitch Barnhart
    American athletic director

So much for the feud between John Calipari and Mark Stoops blowing over quickly.

Two days after Stoops took to Twitter to fire back at Calipari’s assertion that Kentucky is a basketball school and the athletics department should spend accordingly, Stoops made it clear he has no regrets about standing up for his program and UK Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart delivered a fiery 40-minute news conference in which he called on both coaches to act like adults moving forward.

“I don’t care what anybody says about their program,” Stoops said in his regularly scheduled post-scrimmage news conference Saturday. “That’s not my business, that’s not my lane, but when you start talking about the program and others we compete against, to me, I don’t do that. I stay in my lane.

“So, that’s in defense of my players, defense of the work that we’ve done.”

In a Thursday interview with reporters in the Bahamas, where his team is playing a four-game preseason exhibition series this week, Calipari renewed his public push to build a new men’s basketball practice facility. As he has multiple times this summer, Calipari pointed to recent facility investments in football and other Olympic sports as proof it was time for his program to take its turn at the front of the line, but this time Calipari was more adamant in the comparison.

“The reason is, this is a basketball school,” Calipari said, according to The Athletic. “It’s always been that. Alabama is a football school. So is Georgia. I mean, they are. No disrespect to our football team. I hope they win 10 games and go to bowls. At the end of the day, that makes my job easier and it makes the job of all of us easier. But this is a basketball school. And so we need to keep moving in that direction and keep doing what we’re doing.”

Entering their 10th season working together at Kentucky, John Calipari and Mark Stoops engaged in a public argument this week about their sport’s importance to the athletics department.
Entering their 10th season working together at Kentucky, John Calipari and Mark Stoops engaged in a public argument this week about their sport’s importance to the athletics department.

Stoops then quote-tweeted a link to The Athletic story with the note, “Basketball school? I thought we competed in the SEC? #4straightpostseasonwins.” Kentucky’s football coach also retweeted reporters who called Calipari’s comment “insulting” to the football team and noted that the football team had experienced more success than the men’s basketball program over the last several seasons.

Stoops and Calipari have not spoken since the Thursday tweets. After Stoops’ news conference, Calipari tweeted he had tried to reach Stoops on Thursday and would try to do so again. In the tweet, Calipari said comparing UK to other athletics departments was “my bad” and pledged to continue to support the football program.

If Barnhart has his way, that tweet will represent an end to the public sparring match, but Stoops’ comments Saturday made it clear the rift between the school’s two highest-profile coaches is real.

“They’re both grown men that are iconic people in our program,” Barnhart said. “I would expect and anticipate they’ll manage that like pros. I would anticipate they get in there and have solid conversations and figure out how to go. That doesn’t mean they’ll have to have dinner every night together or whatever.”

Where things stand with Kentucky basketball facilities

In February, UK’s Board of Trustees approved a $30 million project that would include the construction of a new indoor track facility, renovation of the Nutter Field House for the football program and the replacement of videoboards at Kroger Field.

The men’s and women’s basketball programs have practiced in the Joe Craft Center since 2007. Since then, a new football training facility was constructed and Kroger Field was renovated for a total price of more than $150 million.

A $310 million renovation to the Central Bank Center and Rupp Arena, which is owned by the city of Lexington but was financed in part by increased rent payments from UK, is nearing completion. In 2018, UK spent $4 million to upgrade the locker rooms at the Joe Craft Center.

During the Bahamas interview, Calipari said he wanted UK to construct a new basketball practice facility with an adjoining museum celebrating the history of the men’s basketball program in the heart of UK’s campus. He said he would raise funds for the project on his own if needed but also called for the state legislature to earmark funds for the project.

Barnhart confirmed a new basketball practice facility is not part of the department’s current facilities plan. Instead, the focus is on renovating Memorial Coliseum, home of the volleyball and women’s basketball teams, planning for a new tennis facility and completing the indoor track facility/Nutter Field House project.

“We’ve enhanced (the current basketball practice facility) over and over again,” Barnhart said. “It continues to be a state-of-the-art facility. We take really good care of it. We’ll continue to make improvements as we see fit and we’re working through that. We always do that. We always have. We’ve never stopped looking at ways we can continue to enhance our program”

That answer is unlikely to satisfy Calipari’s demands, but Barnhart cautioned the athletics department has to operate within the larger university capital projects plan. Perhaps suggesting a path forward for Calipari, Barnhart recounted a story about UK President Eli Capilouto directing him to stop talking publicly about the athletics department’s desire for Rupp Arena renovations close to a decade ago. Barnhart said once he took that direction to heart, plans for Rupp Arena renovations finally took off.

Can Stoops-Calipari relationship be mended?

Calipari is next scheduled to talk to reporters after his team’s final Bahamas exhibition game Sunday. How he responds to some of Stoops’ Saturday comments will say much about the next step in the feud.

“We all know this program wasn’t born on third base,” Stoops said. “Some may, but I can promise you this football team didn’t wake up on third base. Did a lot of work. We did a lot of work. The commitment from the Joe Crafts and so many different people, Mitch and Dr. Capilouto, so many people have done so much that you have to have the respect and appreciation for it.”

Stoops said he is proud of UK’s rich men’s basketball history before saying his program is trying to create its own history now. Multiple times during his comments, Stoops said he had no desire to defend himself.

“I will defend my players and the staff and the people and the Big Blue Nation,” Stoops said. “I will defend the people that sacrifice. … I know how difficult it is to come to these games, how expensive it is, how hard it is to get into the stadium, the parking. It’s tough. It’s a fantastic atmosphere, and I cannot thank them enough. We want to continue to see that. That’s what I defend.”

Barnhart opened his comments by acknowledging he usually defaults to keeping any issues in house instead of discussing them publicly, but the athletics director’s decision to address reporters Saturday represented an admission the issue had spiraled out of control. While Barnhart attributed some of the blame on a slow summer news cycle that provided little else for media to talk about and took particular issue with other Southeastern Conference programs taking the opportunity to take shots at UK, he made no effort to sugarcoat the tension within the department.

At one point in the 40-minute media session, Barnhart said the department “desperately needs to play games.” He pointed to recent flooding in Eastern Kentucky as an example of real problem worth worrying about.

“Not real thrilled with where we are,” Barnhart said. “The grownups are going to have to figure it out be a little better. I think sometimes you get a little success you can be a little entitled. We’re going to make sure we’re not entitled. … We will not be an entitled department. We will be grateful for what we’ve got.

“When we have the platform to be grateful, it’s amazing what happens out of all of that. You find a little joy in where you are instead of trying to pick at the things that are wrong. We wont be that group. I’ll teach it that way from my end. You can either join me in the journey and we’ll have some fun and get there, or you don’t.”

It is easy to draw parallels between the Calipari-Stoops argument and the common theory that UK’s focus on basketball during Adolph Rupp’s tenure led legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant to leave Lexington.

Asked if fans should worry about a similar outcome now, Barnhart pointed to the 44 years of combined experience between himself, Calipari and Stoops at UK as proof that Kentucky remains one of the more stable athletics departments in the country regardless of the current tension but stopped short of guaranteeing both coaches will stay in Lexington through the end of their careers.

“I can’t speak to that,” he said. “That’s their call, but I will tell you I’ll be there with them, I’ll walk with them, both of them. … They don’t have to fear the administration. The administration has been right here the whole time. We’ve got a president that has been right here the whole time. That isn’t changing. They’ve been provided every opportunity to do the very things they want to do to be successful. That isn’t changing as long as I’m in the chair.

“We will have that support. If that’s not good enough, coaches change a lot in today’s world.”

Once again, Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops shows he’s not about to back down

Why describing Kentucky as ‘a basketball school’ is problematic — and outdated

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ruud Awakening: Canada's Auger-Aliassime falls to Norwegian at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — Felix Auger-Aliassime stood at the back of the IGA Stadium hardcourt with one hand on his hip and a look of astonishment on his face. Casper Ruud managed to get his racket on an overhead smash late in Friday's quarterfinal at the National Bank Open, the return floating over Auger-Aliassime's head and inside the baseline. Auger-Aliassime scrambled back but his shot found the net. Nothing was working for him on this day — not even the tennis equivalent of a slam dunk — in a 6-1, 6-2 rou

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner expected to miss 2022-23 season with hip injury

    The injury woes continue for Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner.

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • Canadian Rory (Red King) MacDonald gets new opponent on eve of PFL semifinal

    Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald has a new opponent for Saturday's Professional Fighters League semifinal in the wake of Russian Magomed Umalatov's inability to get a visa to enter Britain. MacDonald (23-9-1) and Umalatov (12-0-0) were slated to meet in the main event of the PFL playoff card at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff, Wales, with the winner advancing to the final with the 170-pound title and a US$1-million payday on the line. But on Thursday, the PFL said Umalatov and fellow

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Canada's Auger-Aliassime wins third-round match at National Bank Open

    MONTREAL — A powerful service game gave Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime a distinct advantage in his third-round match at the National Bank Open on Thursday afternoon. Cameron Norrie had no answer for it and then watched his own service game fall apart. The sixth-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 victory over the ninth-seeded Brit to earn a quarterfinal berth at his hometown tournament. "That was a very convincing win," Auger-Aliassime said. "I served really well but I felt like I

  • Rangers name defenseman Jacob Trouba captain

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers have named defenseman Jacob Trouba captain. Rangers president and general manager Chris Drury announced the selection in a news release Tuesday morning, and the team held a news conference with Drury, Trouba and coach Gerard Gallant at the team's practice facility in Greenburgh, New York, in the afternoon. Trouba, a first-round selection by Winnipeg in the 2012 draft, was acquired from the Jets on June 17, 2019. He has totaled 20 goals and 58 assists in 189 g

  • Review concludes Whitecaps' response to misconduct allegations was appropriate

    An independent investigation has concluded that the Vancouver Whitecaps' response to allegations of misconduct by former women's coaches Bob Birarda and Hubert Busby Jr., was serious and "appropriate." But the report, prepared for Major League Soccer by lawyers Janice Rubin and Melody Jahanzadeh of Rubin Thomlinson LLP, says while the club acted "expeditiously" in hiring an experienced workplace investigator, there were issues with the investigation itself. The report says the initial investigat

  • Medvedev feeling confident after latest title as he shifts focus to NBO title defence

    MONTREAL — Wet weather kept many players in a frustrating holding pattern Monday afternoon at the National Bank Open. Defending champion Daniil Medvedev had no such issue. It's one of the perks of being the world's top-ranked men's singles player. Medvedev received a first-round bye as a top seed and likely won't play his opening match at IGA Stadium until Wednesday. "I will have two good days of practice and after I'll start the tournament," he said. "Of course, I'm very hungry for victories."

  • Nathan Rourke, Dominique Rhymes and Titus Wall named the CFL's top performers

    TORONTO — Quarterback Nathan Rourke and receiver Dominque Rhymes, both of the B.C. Lions, and defensive back Titus Wall of the Calgary Stampeders were named the top performers for Week 9 of the CFL season Tuesday. Rourke, a Victoria native, had a record-setting performance in leading B.C. past the Edmonton Elks 46-14. He completed 34-of-37 passes (91.2 per cent) for 477 yards and five touchdowns. His completion percentage was a CFL record while the 477 passing yards were a Canadian single-game m

  • Pacific, York United swap midfielders with Baldisimo heading east and Toussaint west

    TORONTO — York United FC and Pacific have swapped midfielders, with Cedric Toussaint headed to Pacific and Matthew Baldisimo to York. Baldisimo, in the last year of his contract, comes east on a loan deal that covers the remainder of the Canadian Premier League season. Toussaint's move to Pacific is permanent, with a contract running through 2024. Toussaint, 20, joined York in November 2020 from the CF Montreal academy. The native of Drummondville, Que., made 43 appearances for York in all compe

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Fernandez digs deep to win NBO singles opener against resilient Sanders

    TORONTO — Canada's Leylah Fernandez made her return to the court Monday night with a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 win against Australian Storm Sanders in the opening round of the National Bank Open. For Fernandez, of Laval, Que., it's her first time in competition since suffering a stress fracture in her foot during a quarterfinal loss to Martina Trevisan on May 31. After the start time had been delayed due to the earlier suspension of Sloane Stephens' match against Sofia Kenin, and their final set needing

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Blue Jays pitcher Gausman named American League player of the week

    Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman has been named the American League player of the week. Gausman picked up the win in Toronto's 3-1 victory at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. He threw eight innings of one-hit ball with 10 strikeouts and one walk. He followed that performance with six scoreless innings and five strikeouts in the Blue Jays' 3-2 extra-inning win at Minnesota on Sunday. It's Gausman's first career player-of-the-week award. He is 8-8 with a 2.91 earned-run average in his first seaso

  • Fantasy Football: 2022 breakout candidates

    Yahoo Fantasy expert Matt Harmon says managers looking for breakout stars in the 2022 NFL season should focus their attention on the second-year wide receiver class.

  • Serena Williams leaves women's tennis in good hands after last stand in Toronto

    If this week was any indication, Williams is leaving women’s tennis in good hands, with two generations clearly inspired by her impact on and off the court.

  • CF Montréal looks to solidify playoff position on the road against Houston

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's playoff position is far more solid entering the final third of the Major League Soccer season than it was at this point last year. The club was on the bubble of the playoff race and in good form in 2021 before only claiming two wins in its last 10 games and missing the post-season. Montreal is in a much more favourable position this year, 10 points away from danger and in sole possession of third place in the Eastern Conference. The club has an excellent opportunity to f