Program promotes food sovereignty, individual pride

Youth have an excellent opportunity to get creative.

Mushkegowuk Council's youth department is hosting a cyanotype harvest apron printing workshop on Aug. 30 via Zoom. The deadline to register is Aug. 11.

Cyanotype is a type of printing using sun exposure to create an image on the fabric. The organizers will provide a cyanotype kit that includes an apron and dye. Mushkegowuk youth under the age of 30 can participate in this virtual event.

The program is conducted in the spirit of the harvest season. Both garden groups and wild foragers can participate. Participants have to collect their own foliage to dry out to use for the workshop.

"Through this program, I am promoting essentially food sovereignty and individual pride and what they can actually produce themselves and actually consume themselves," said Erika Johnson, the art therapist.

Although the program aims to uplift the overall food harvesting and preservation awareness, the workshop explores the art side of it too.

People can collect the foliage from anywhere to use in the workshop.

"Everyone has some element of harvesting," she said.

Though Johnson prefers to teach these kinds of workshops in person, she says participation is better in virtual workshops. Fifty kits are available for the program. Johnson expects all of them will be booked before the deadline.

Choose Life funds the program.

For more information, contact Erika Johnson at erikajohnson@mushkegowuk.ca.

Jinsh Rayaroth, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TimminsToday.com