Program explores race and inequity in South Florida. Here’s how you can join

Are you familiar with inequities in South Florida? A challenge invites the public to reflect on inequalities in the region — and explore how to end them.

YWCA South Florida has launched its Community Justice Challenge, a weeks-long social justice learning opportunity. The organization, which has hundreds of chapters around the world, seeks to eliminate racism, empower women and promote peace and justice.

“We are more alike than we are different, and one real way to bridge unity is to understand the data, experiences and truths of our neighbors and friends of color,” said Kerry-Ann Royes, president and CEO of YWCA South Florida.

Here’s what to know about the program.

What is the challenge?

Timeframe: The challenge, which runs until May 15, is a community-wide initiative to understand how race, power, access and leadership affects everyday life.

Participation: People across South Florida can join the challenge in groups or individually and participate in daily virtual learning experiences via articles, podcasts and videos.

What’s discussed?

Topics: The program explores topics like housing, music and mental health while also addressing racism and discrimination against other groups, such as the LGBTQ+ community.

How does it work?

App details: Once registered, participants receive an email with a link to the challenge app. New content is delivered through the app each weekday, including ideas on how to take action.

Discussion board: The challenge also includes a discussion board where participants can reflect and interact with others on the same journey.

Need more information?

Website: Visit the Community Justice Challenge’s website, https://www.ywcasouthflorida.org/community-justice-challenge/. Information is also available in Spanish.