New Program Coordinator At 50+

Christaine Thibodeau has taken on the role of Program Coordinator at the 50+ club with new ideas about fostering connections within the Swan Hills community. As an example of this approach, Christaine recently organized a Christmas lights tour around Swan Hills for 50+ members that also included six members of the Swan Hills School Handbell Group. They all boarded the club's minibus and toured the town with some surprise stops along the way to do some old-fashioned carolling. This spreading of Christmas cheer was very well received by the Swan Hills community, especially the people who were pleasantly surprised with some unexpected carolling at their doors. Afterwards, the group returned to the 50+ building for pizza and a cookie exchange.

As Christaine describes it, her role as Program Coordinator is to spearhead and manage programs and activities for the club. This includes overseeing the events and keeping things organized. She gathers input from club members about what activities or educational programs they are interested in or would like to participate in, along with any requests, to guide her program planning. Christaine explains that she does not schedule any events without discussing them with club members to ensure that the events align with their interests.

It's not all fun and games; learning and empowerment are important too. Christaine began a pain management clinic in early November for club members through an online course offered through Alberta Health Services that wrapped up on December 12.

One of the new initiatives that Christaine is looking forward to kicking off is Freaky Fridays. Beginning in January, on a Friday that the Swan Hills School has off, the club will invite some of Swan Hills' teens and younger kids to the 50+ building. The students will get to show the club members something new and current, like a piece of tech or a social media platform like Tik Tok for instance, and help them get familiar with it. Then the club members will get to introduce the students to something "old school," like a rotary phone or an 8-track player. This event could be a lot of fun and work toward bolstering cross-generational community connection and engagement.

Christaine explains, "50+ loves to be busy in our community, and 50+ loves to be out there."

Christaine affirms that the 50+ club is very friendly, inclusive, and welcoming; she describes walking into the club as being like walking into your buddy's house. "It's an amazing group of people," Christaine said, "and they just want to help with everything."

Dean LaBerge, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Grizzly Gazette