Prograis confident against 'nothing special' Catterall

Listen to radio commentary of Catterall-Prograis from 20:00 BST on 5 Sports Extra before switching to BBC Radio 5 Live from 22:00 on BBC Sounds, website & app [Getty Images]

Regis Prograis backed himself to return to winning ways against Jack Catterall in Manchester as the New Orleans fighter described his Chorley-born opponent as "nothing special".

Prograis and Catterall meet in a light-welterweight bout that headlines the bill on Saturday at Co-op Live in Manchester, with Catterall the favourite in front of a home Lancashire crowd.

Catterall has been boosted by the biggest win of his career against Josh Taylor in Leeds in May this year, while Prograis lost his WBC light-welterweight belt in a comprehensive loss to Devin Haney in his last fight, nearly 11 months ago.

However, the 35-year-old American says he is reinvigorated after a break from the ring and a revamped training camp, saying he neither fears Catterall nor rates him highly.

"He's a cool person. I don't know him that good, but we met for this fight in Manchester, he shook my hand," Prograis told BBC Sport.

"But as a fighter he is just decent - Josh Taylor aside, he doesn't have anything on his CV. There's nothing special, no bells and whistles, just a decent fighter."

Both men have defeats to Taylor on their professional records. Catterall suffered his only career loss in Glasgow in 2022 before gaining revenge against Taylor this year, while Prograis was beaten by the Scot in London in 2019.

Despite slipping to defeat by Taylor in his last fight in an English ring, Prograis impressed with his attacking style.

Catterall referenced that result in response to the comments from Prograis, while also questioning the record of his weekend rival.

"As a guy he seems cool, a family man. I respect that. But everything is about timing and opportunity, and I think he has been very fortunate," said 31-year-old Catterall.

"He's had his titles but lost his defences. I'm struggling to think of a significant name he has beaten.

"His last two performances, they were questionable. He has the pressure on him to come out and try to beat me, to fight for honours again."

Asked whether he is the favourite in the first boxing match to headline at Co-op Live, Catterall said: "I always keep that underdog mentality.

"Regis is a two-time champion, he has had his time in the sun, but I like to keep that challenger mentality."

'I'm just going back to being myself'

Prograis has a record of 29 wins - 24 by KO - and two defeats in professional fights [Getty Images]

It is the loss to Haney last December which has looked particularly damaging to the American's prospects.

Knocked down in round three before losing on points, Prograis was far away from his flamboyant best in a sluggish display and was dominated by Haney.

Prograis told BBC Sport that changes behind the scenes before the Haney fight had hindered him, saying he had spent the build-up to fighting Catterall "getting back to being me, getting back to what took me to the top".

"For the Haney camp I changed everything," he said.

Prograis explained he switched up his team for Haney, including having his head coach and an assistant swap roles. For Catterall, he has changed everything back while admitting: "I don't know why I did that."

He also shortened his camp, having trained for three months before fighting Haney - something which affected his mental health.

When Catterall's injury meant an August fight was postponed to October, Prograis "took a little vacation" from his camp in Las Vegas.

"I really needed that mentally, that made a big difference because I couldn't train that whole time. In camp I train three or four times a day, that's a lot," Prograis said.

"So I took off, I chilled, and came back way stronger."

Another major change for Prograis in 2024 has seen him employ a manager, having previously represented himself in negotiations.

He says that had been another error, and that being able to hand off his business matters means he can relax before a fight which is must-win if he is to remain a contender at the elite level.

"I've made enough money, I'm good for the rest of my life, so now I'm boxing to enjoy myself," Prograis said.

"I was trying to be a businessman and a boxer before, doing everything myself, telling people in interviews I didn't need a manager - I definitely do!"

A proud New Orleans native, Prograis told the BBC in 2019 that he was fighting for the city, still recovering from the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

Five years on, Prograis says he is fighting only for himself.

"I always have my people, but I did that already," he said. "This is for me, because I love it."

More boxing from the BBC